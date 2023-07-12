STREATOR — The Pluto Fest and the sixth annual Walldog Food Truck Festival will both be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at City Park, 200 N. Park St. in Streator.

The events are free and will coincide with the farmers market at the park.

Pluto Fest, presented by The Hardscrabble Lions Club, honors Streator native and astronomer Clyde Tombaugh, who discovered Pluto in 1930. Pluto Fest will feature homebrew beer tasting (ID required), live music, and souvenirs for sale, including Pluto T-shirts, Fine Field Pottery mugs, and wine and beer glasses.

Musical entertainment will be provided at the pavilion by Truman Ridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Street Corner Blues from 3 to 6 p.m. Lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged.

Free eye and ear screenings will be available from noon to 3 p.m.

Children's activities will include a story time with Tiffany Webster from the Streator Public Library, face painting, and make-and-take items at the library booth from 2:15 to 3 p.m.

The Walldog Food Truck Festival will feature over 10 food trucks from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Hickory Street, on the south edge of the park.

LaSalle native Scott Pellican, a NASA Solar System Ambassador focusing on NASA's New Horizons mission to Pluto, will have a booth set up at the event and will be available to answer questions about the mission and NASA.

Proceeds from the Pluto Fest will go toward humanitarian and community service projects of the Hardscrabble Lions.

Proceeds from the Food Truck Festival will go toward Streatscapes (the Streator Walldogs Committee), a fund for public art and beautification.

For information about either event, including becoming a volunteer or vendor, call 815-674-3931.

Tabletop gamers get rolling at FlatCon in Bloomington 101022-blm-loc-1flatcon.JPG 101022-blm-loc-2flatcon.JPG 101022-blm-loc-3flatcon.JPG 101022-blm-loc-4flatcon.JPG 101022-blm-loc-5flatcon.JPG