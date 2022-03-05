Stormy, windy weather moves across Central Illinois

Damaging wind gusts and stormy weather are headed for parts of Central Illinois on Saturday night, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The greatest threat for severe storms will be along and northwest of Interstate 55, the weather service said. Damaging wind gusts over 60 mph will be the main threat. A few brief tornadoes could occur, mainly northwest of the Illinois River.

The Lincoln branch of the agency tweeted at 8:15 p.m. that meteorologists were keeping an eye on a line of strong to severe storms tracking across eastern Iowa and northeast Missouri.

A wind advisory is in effect until 6 a.m. Sunday for much of the region. Strong south winds gusting up to 50 mph are expected, shifting to westerly later in the night.

Westerly winds gusting up to 40-45 mph will gradually decrease into the early morning hours on Sunday, the weather service said.

Minor snow accumulations are possible Monday, and again Thursday night and Friday. Amounts are uncertain at this time.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.