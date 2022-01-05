 Skip to main content
State rep proposes Space Force license plate for Illinois

A southwestern Illinois state representative has proposed legislation to create a special license plate for United States Space Force members.

Founded in 2019, the force is the space branch of the U.S. armed services organized under the Air Force. It has ties to Scott Air Force Base, where guardians — the name for members of the Space Force — have been stationed.

State Rep. David Friess, R-Red Bud, said it was a constituent's idea to make a Space Force license plate for Illinoisans.

"They're very proud of their service and that's how they want people to know either they're serving or have served," Friess said.

If the bill (HB 4325) passes, the Illinois Secretary of State would ultimately have control over how the license plate appears, but Friess is sure people will have suggestions.

"I guarantee there's going to be a lot of ideas," he said. "I'm excited about it."

The legislature meets this week for an abbreviated session, but Friess said he wasn't sure if his bill would be considered.

