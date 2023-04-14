BLOOMINGTON — State Farm will host a volunteer day with the Ecology Action Center on Saturday in Bloomington.
Employees and their families will help plant small seedling trees at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, 2015 W. Oakland Ave. This event comes as part of a $100,000 grant to the EAC from State Farm.
The grant will help EAC reach its Tree Corps Initiative goal to plant 10,000 trees per year over the next decade in McLean County.
The City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal were each awarded $200,000 from State Farm to help plant more green spaces and support revitalization projects.
Volunteer shifts are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.
Contact
heather.paul.jaw8@statefarm.com or 309-826-7899 for more information.
Lacey Fever, a junior Environmental Systems, Science and Sustainability major at Illinois State University, talks about her project studying the use of streams as corridors by animals in Normal.
Watch now: 26 photos from Goldtimers meeting featuring Bill Flick
Featured speaker Bill Flick
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
Perry Rock, Marie Leuchtenberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
Cathy Clary, Jeff Aaberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kimberly Rowatt, Gregg Watson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Katherine Wills, Alexis Kalish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
Alexis and Mike Kalish, Neil and Donna Claussen
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Busey Bank Team
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sue Fanis, Don Cooper
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
Marilyn Lewis, Janie McRoberts, Sue Braun
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
Taylor Morgan, Renee Stagno
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lisa Kramer, Jan Dogen
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Char Cremeens, Linda Lancaster
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Sandy Hinthorn, Cora Parrish
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean and Jeff Dickerson
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Pat Luber
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Lora Schumm, Betty Steinlicht
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Ruth Stewart
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jim Gumm, Judy Cole, Leslie Gumm
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bill and Bev Gale
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jake mug
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
Jean Newmister, Annie Korshak
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tina Zammuto, Molly Wuethrich
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Jeff Aaberg
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Brett Petersen, Busey Bank
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Packed house
State Farm Insurance Goldtimers on Thursday at The Chateau.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Featured speaker Bill Flick
Featured speaker Bill Flick
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.