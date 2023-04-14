BLOOMINGTON — State Farm will host a volunteer day with the Ecology Action Center on Saturday in Bloomington.

Employees and their families will help plant small seedling trees at the Bloomington-Normal Water Reclamation District, 2015 W. Oakland Ave. This event comes as part of a $100,000 grant to the EAC from State Farm.

The grant will help EAC reach its Tree Corps Initiative goal to plant 10,000 trees per year over the next decade in McLean County.

The City of Bloomington and the Town of Normal were each awarded $200,000 from State Farm to help plant more green spaces and support revitalization projects.

Volunteer shifts are 9 to 11:30 a.m. and noon to 2:30 p.m.

Contact heather.paul.jaw8@statefarm.com or 309-826-7899 for more information.

