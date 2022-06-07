State Farm marks a century in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred years ago Tuesday, a farmer named George turned 45.

The next day he founded what would become the largest automobile, property and casualty insurer in North America and Bloomington-Normal’s largest employer.

“Our success in life is not measured by our years but is measured by our accomplishments made,” said George (G.J.) Mecherle, the first CEO of State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, in a speech on Founders Day 1950.

With 100 years of accomplishments under its belt, State Farm celebrates Founders Day and its centennial anniversary Tuesday, despite technically beginning operations on June 8, 1922.

The company’s first board of directors voted to move the official founding date, declaring Founders Day to be June 7 in honor of Mecherle’s birthday, State Farm spokeswoman Gina Morss-Fischer told The Pantagraph.

“What started with one policy sold by one farmer in Bloomington, Illinois, in 1922 has grown into a company that serves 88 million policies and accounts across the United States,” said Michael Tipsord, State Farm’s sixth president and CEO. “The momentum we feel in our 100th year to build another century of success is fueled by our mission to help people. We are thriving because employees, agents and their team members are motivated to be good neighbors — for our customers, for their communities and for each other.”

An insurance town

After a century in the community, the story of State Farm and the story of Bloomington are forever interwoven.

“You cannot tell the history of this community and the wider area over the past century without including the story of State Farm; they are inextricably linked,” said Bill Kemp, librarian for the McLean County Museum of History. “The growth of State Farm and the growth of this community are parallel in some ways.”

Though on a national scale, the organization of the Republican Party in 1856, when Abraham Lincoln gave the keynote address to a McLean County audience, likely had a wider impact, Kemp says this community’s most important event could be Mecherle’s birth in 1877.

The company he built into State Farm Insurance has touched nearly every aspect of this community, influencing residential growth, the local economy and the diversity of Bloomington-Normal.

The former home office in downtown Bloomington was a boon to the downtown area, Kemp said. As many as 900 employees worked there at the building's peak.

“It's the most significant 20th century building. It's the tallest building in downtown. Just a jaw-droppingly well-built beautiful art deco mid-rise skyscraper,” he said of the building at 112 E. Washington St. that served as corporate headquarters from 1929 to 1972. The last State Farm employees left the downtown building in January 2018.

As its offices moved eastward — first to the corporate campus at the corner of Washington Street and Veterans Parkway in the early 1970s, and then to Corporate South off Ireland Grove Road in 1994 — so did its workforce.

“All the sprawl that came with that, there wasn't commensurate investment into downtown Bloomington, into the older neighborhoods,” said Kemp, speaking as a Twin Cities resident. “That's not really State Farm's problem; that's the community's problem, but you would think State Farm as the leading employer could have been more proactive in growing smarter than we did at that time. … Economic growth is absolutely vital, but we could have been a little bit smarter in the 1990s as to how this community grew.”

The economic growth is undeniable, as is the stability the insurance giant offered the mid-sized city that many communities of its size lost.

“State Farm, by virtue of its business — insurance — the stability that has brought to this community is, I think, something we take for granted,” Kemp said. “We haven't had the post-industrial struggle that communities of our size have had. Look at Decatur, look at Rockford, look at the slightly smaller Danville. To some extent, those communities have been decimated because they were dependent on manufacturing.”

While manufacturing lessened or left communities, State Farm remained stable through deindustrialization and globalization, “but was also growing during that time as well,” Kemp said. “The stabilizing and growth role State Farm has had in our community has been absolutely, absolutely instrumental.”

Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe agreed, noting the “significant role” the company has played in Bloomington’s growth and stability.

“We appreciate their commitment to the community, a commitment that extends far beyond providing products and services,” he said. “One need only look at the number of organizations that have benefited from State Farm's generosity over the years to understand their impact on our community.”

By the ‘80s and 90s, State Farm had also begun to affect the ethnic and racial diversity of the community, by bringing an influx of South Asian people to Bloomington-Normal to work for the company.

“The diversity of their workforce has enriched this community in immeasurable ways,” Mwilambwe said.

The innovator

The company’s long history began with Mecherle, a Merna farmer turned tractor salesman who saw the potential of the automobile and the internal combustion engine.

He saw the auto insurance rates for people in rural communities, like Bloomington-Normal and much of downstate Illinois, as too high, not reflecting the true risk of less populated areas.

“He believed the answer was for Central Illinoisans to band together to assure themselves mutually as policyholders. That was innovative, the growth potential,” Kemp said.

The insurer grew from only offering policies to farmers connected to local farm bureaus to the broader population, and the expansion did not stop.

But Mecherle remained “rooted to the land,” Kemp said, working in the 1930s to surpass 100 bushels of corn produced in an acre.

He, Walter Meers and Jim Holbert crossed that barrier by using “hybrid corn, cover crops, heavy manuring and also copious amounts of fertilizer, but they were able to do that and kind of give a window into the future of Corn Belt agriculture,” he said. “He was an innovator in insurance, but he also never forgot his farm roots and farming was always important to him as well.”

The largest employer

Today, roughly 15,000 people are employed at State Farm in Bloomington, as of spring 2022, and in total, the corporation has more than 53,000 employees, according to Fortune data.

Although the insurance industry maintained more stability than others, State Farm is not without employment losses.

In 2018, the insurer cut about 890 non-management analyst positions in Bloomington and moved about 380 enterprise technology (formerly information technology) positions to State Farm’s larger hubs in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix, according to Pantagraph reports.

Since 2018, its nationwide workforce has dropped from nearly 70,000.

But as Kemp said, while it’s still the largest, State Farm is not the only player in town.

Rivian Automotive’s employee base has surpassed 5,000 locally; Illinois State University employs nearly 4,000; and the other major insurer in town, Country Financial, has about 2,000 employees here.

Controversies

Despite State Farm’s “good neighbor” slogan, the company has faced backlash that some say connote the opposite.

Former State Farm employee Carla Campbell-Jackson filed a lawsuit against the company in December 2021 accusing racism, discrimination and retaliation.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents Campbell-Jackson, said the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission collected approximately 100,000 “pieces of evidence documenting a culture of racism and discrimination” during its investigation.

Another former employee, Shashi Mandhyan, filed a separate lawsuit in February 2022 claiming she was retaliated against for speaking out against discrimination while she worked at the corporate headquarters.

Crump said more than 150 current and former State Farm employees have made similar claims against the company.

When the two suits were filed, State Farm issued statements that said the allegations did not reflect the company’s culture and are counter to its values as an organization.

The company recently drew attention after a partnership with the Chicago-based GenderCool Project sparked criticism from the nonprofit Consumers' Research, whose executive director accused State Farm of "woke indoctrination."

In response, State Farm withdrew from the program that would have allowed agents to donate LGBTQ-friendly books to a local teacher, library or community center.

"We support organizations that provide resources for parents to have conversations about gender and identity with their children at home," State Farm said in a statement on its website. "We do not support required curriculum in schools on this topic."

The Illinois General Assembly LGBTQ Caucus, as well as the nonprofit Equality Illinois, issued a joint statement saying they would be "compelled to call out State Farm's hypocrisy" if it did not reverse course.

The insurance giant also came into controversy last fall regarding company spokesman Aaron Rodgers.

The NFL quarterback brought attention when he said he sought alternative treatments instead of NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a statement, State Farm said: “We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view.”

Despite this, Rodgers' appearances in State Farm’s TV commercials declined in frequency.

'Much to do'

Mecherle’s legacy in State Farm, however, lives on.

Though the company left its view of Route 66 in downtown Bloomington, State Farm and its founder maintain their place in the iconic highway’s Hall of Fame.

During his 1950 Founders Day speech, Mecherle said he believed work and service to be the mission of mankind, “the true measure and the true reason for our existence.”

In keeping with his view of service, this year State Farm employees participated in the 100 Acts of Good initiative, to “turn caring into doing.”

Employers were to “donate time, money, and goods to the causes you care about and help build on our legacy of community engagement,” according to the initiative website.

“I think they have been, generally speaking, a good neighbor to the community,” Kemp said, speaking particularly of Mecherle and the Rust family who took up the helm for 61 years after the founder’s son Raymond Mecherle died in 1954.

But just as Mecherle knew in 1950, State Farm’s story is not over.

“This business association has made my life consingularly complete,” he said. “We still have much to do; eternal vigilance must be practiced. … We must press forward with the eternal hope that success will crown our efforts and the result of our work will add something to the lives of those we served which will be elevating and uplifting to all.”

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.