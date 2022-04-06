State Farm donates $250K to Western Avenue in honor of Willie Brown

BLOOMINGTON — More than 60 years have passed since a young Willie Brown spent his afternoons learning and growing alongside his peers at the Western Avenue Community Center.

Brown grew up to become a senior executive at State Farm and a leader known for championing nonprofits and agencies across Bloomington-Normal. He was widely remembered after his death last month as a generous friend and mentor, relentless in his efforts to give back to his community.

To honor that legacy, State Farm CEO Michael Tipsord and Chief Administrative Officer Mary Schmidt presented a $250,000 check Wednesday to the Western Avenue Community Center.

"When I think about what’s really important — and Willie’s passing crystalized this for me — it’s the impact that a person has on other people’s lives. At the end of the day, that’s what really, really matters,” Tipsord said, surrounded by State Farm executives and Western Avenue leaders at the insurance company’s south campus in Bloomington.

“I know no one in this community who’s had a bigger impact than Willie Brown.”

Tipsord said his team was honored to give this donation, which he hopes will help the community center “expand the impact of Willie through the youth programs in this community that were so near and dear to his heart.”

Mike Jones, WACC board president and retired State Farm vice president, said the donation was the largest single gift the center has ever received, calling it “a difference maker."

“It certainly is a huge gift in the name of Willie Brown that the center will make great use of for all of our programming, but specifically our youth programming," said Jones, who met Brown at WACC when they were youngsters growing up in the same neighborhood.

The center, 600 N. Western Ave. in Bloomington, serves more than 1,000 families a year, offering youth after-school programs, activities for seniors, and a Hispanic outreach program with interpretation services.

"I am anxious to start working with the board of directors to identify some short-term and long-term objectives for use of this money,” Jones said, noting he expects summer programs for middle school kids to be among the short-term plans.

Brown, who was 74 when he died from natural causes March 5, had a long career at State Farm that started in 1971 with an entry-level data processing job and ended with his retirement in 2010 as executive vice president.

His leadership and service to the community lasted much longer.

Brown served as a board trustee for Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan universities, the State Farm Foundation and United Way of McLean County. He was a member of the Urban League, Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP and 100 Black Men of America and Central Illinois, which awarded him the inaugural Community Icon Award that later bore his name.

Mary Tackett, executive director of WACC, said while she did not know Brown, past center leadership have called him “a champion and a hero for this community and also for Western Avenue. He was always an advocate and the biggest cheerleader for us.”

“I’m a little lost for words,” Jones said. “Willie was a great friend of mine and I want to say the right thing to honor him.”

He added, “He was always one of the guys to look up to and not only then, but he continued that with his love and support for this community."

The impact of State Farm’s gift will be “tremendous,” he said.

“The fact that it's in Willie Brown’s name is special,” Jones said. “Not only is Western Avenue going to benefit from this, but all the people that we serve out of Western Avenue.”

State Farm leaders said the donation is “intended to build upon Willie’s legacy and honor his lifetime of service. He embodied the spirit of being a good neighbor and our purpose of helping others.”

Tackett said she was “so grateful and honored and humbled,” for State Farm's gift continued advocacy for Western Avenue.

“I’m so grateful that (Brown) thought of us (over the years) and that we can use this gift to continue his legacy and continue to do good work here at the center," she said.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

