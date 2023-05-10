BLOOMINGTON — Local letter carriers will pickup food left at mailboxes on Saturday as part of the 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

The drive is the nation's largest in a single day. It is sponsored by the National Association of Letter Carriers.

NALC Branch 522 will lead the drive in Bloomington-Normal and pick up food along city routes.

Post office customers are encouraged to leave nonperishable food or sanitary items in a bag by the mailbox. The items will go to Midwest Food Bank for distribution to area food pantries.

The drive has collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food over the past 31 years.

