PEORIA — The 12th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive will depart from Uftring Chevrolet in Washington and travel on Interstates 74 and 57 to Memphis, Tennessee.

The group will meet with St. Louis, Louisville and Nashville drivers in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and will resume the journey to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis on Friday, May 19.

Around 40 Corvettes will drive through the area May 18, including Bloomington-Normal around 7:30 a.m., as well as many other towns and villages in McLean County. The first stop will be the Farmland Rest Area near Farmer City around 8:15 a.m.

Corvette drivers can participate by raising $1,000 per driver and $500 per passenger.

The event has over 20 sponsors from the Washington and Peoria areas.

Visit stjudedrives.org and click the "donate" tab to support the effort.

Contact Jillian.Plunkett@alsac.stjude.org for more information.

Watch now: 19 photos from the 7th Annual St. Jude Game Feed Organizers Mike O’Grady and Kevin Callis Honorable Don Knapp, State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds, Honorable Kevin Fitzgerald, Jon Sandage, Charlie Knapp Craig and Lisa Kassabaum Sit N Bull owners Tim Kemp, Penny Berg Julie Hopper, Whitney and Levi Chesher George Wood, Honorable Scott Drazewski, Tom Krieger Rick Freed, Josie Bensko, Drew Morgan Sean and Katherine Murphy Frank Hoffman Packed house Supporting a good cause Larry and Krystal Martin, Ali and Nate Green Deb Freed, Drew Morgan, Josie Bensko, Liz Freed Lynn and Neil Finlen Greg Hunsaker, Greg and Jennie Eft Checking out auction items Lois Whitwood, Betty Scanlon Casi Johandes, DJ Rapp, Morgan Mallory Jon Sandage, Brian Knutson