PEORIA — The 12th annual St. Jude Corvette Drive will depart from Uftring Chevrolet in Washington and travel on Interstates 74 and 57 to Memphis, Tennessee.
The group will meet with St. Louis, Louisville and Nashville drivers in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and will resume the journey to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Memphis on Friday, May 19.
Around 40 Corvettes will drive through the area May 18, including Bloomington-Normal around 7:30 a.m., as well as many other towns and villages in McLean County. The first stop will be the Farmland Rest Area near Farmer City around 8:15 a.m.