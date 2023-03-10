BLOOMINGTON — Over 120 teams from across the state are in Bloomington-Normal this weekend for the Special Olympics Illinois Basketball State Championship.

The tournament features teams in 28 divisions as well as individual skills challenges based on age.

Games tipped off Friday morning at Illinois State University's Horton Field House and Illinois Wesleyan University's Shirk Center.

Competition will continue at 8 a.m. Saturday, with the skills challenge starting at 9 a.m. at Horton Field House.

Rachel Zakutansky, 33, wears No. 22 for the Effingham County Lightning. She competed Friday morning at Shirk Center.

Zakutanksy said she was playing like her favorite team, the University of Connecticut women's basketball team.

"I was being like UCONN girls, UCONN Husky girls," she said.

Her mother, Sue Zakutansky, said, "We lost, but who cares? She's out there having fun."

Rob Queenan, assistant director of sports and competition for Special Olympics Illinois, said teams came from "across the state, all the way from Chicago to down south."

Holding the tournament in the Twin Cities was a clear decision, he said: "(Bloomington-Normal) is kind of centrally located in the state."

He added, "We have a great relationship with ISU and Illinois Wesleyan, and they have great facilities. That's really the main reason."

Queenan had volunteered with Special Olympics for a long time, and started working for the organization about four years ago.

"I just love the athletes and love what it stands for," he said.

Queenan said the athletes in Special Olympics bring a unique energy to competition.

"They're so positive with everything. It's true love of the game," he said. "It means everything, and the support that we have for it, it really chokes you up when you think about it because it's just amazing."

Going forward, Queenan hopes for expansion.

"There's an untouched market of athletes that don't participate yet. We'd love to see them participate, and just grow," he said.

Sue Zakutansky said her daughter has been playing basketball with Special Olympics for about 10 years.

"A few years ago, we didn't even have a girls team because we didn't have enough players," she said. "We had a boys team and girls team together. And now our girls team is larger than our boys team in Effingham."

Queenan invites new fans, as well: "If you love sports, you've got to come out," he said.

"If you've ever been an athlete, if you come watch these athletes, you'll see what true love of the game is. You will see what sports are meant to be about," he said.

After her daughter's game, Sue Zakutansky said Rachel was "completely worn out, and she's sweating to death and she's like, 'Mom, this is so much fun!' She loves it."

Though she acknowledged the competitiveness on the court, Sue Zakutansky said, "There is also so much joy in just being part of this. Not necessarily 'our team has to win,' but 'hey, look, I'm out here playing.'"

For Rachel's part, she said she's looking forward to emulating UCONN even more in Special Olympics.

