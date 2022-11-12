Soup and season's tidings shared Saturday at Bloomington church bazaar

BLOOMINGTON — Jan Dill, of Bloomington, appreciates the sense of community in the Christian Women’s Fellowship at Centennial Christian Church.

She appreciates it so much, she said she considers the group of 10 or 12 women as her family.

The fellowship group organized the church’s annual Holiday Bazaar fundraiser on Saturday, selling hot lunches, baked items, thrifted wares and handmade seasonal décor. Fellowship president Laurel Poshard said their church has arranged the bazaar for around 90 years.

The Pantagraph archives show Centennial Christian Church advertised a “chicken pie supper and bazaar” in December 1935. Meals were priced for 40 cents at that time.

Many flavors of pie were served Saturday at the Bloomington church, in addition to sweet cornbread. But soup was the hot item on the table, as well as sloppy joes.

Treasurer Sue Miller said last year, they raised about $5,000 after costs, which all goes back to charities in the community. She said they start making craft items for the bazaar as early as January.

Funds are also used to stock the “Blessings Box” outside the church with free grocery items.

Crafted with care

Poshard said their fellowship meets up on Tuesdays to make crafts to be sold at the bazaar. She said some of their ladies don’t craft, but they still encourage them all to come.

The fellowship connects the women, Poshard said, so they can find out if someone needs a little help or if they just want to share something.

While the fellowship takes the lead with organizing the bazaar, Poshard said everyone in the congregation helps out — including their youths, who cleared tables.

JoAnne Pritchard, of Normal, is one of the fellowship crafters. She said she prepared holiday decorations by spicing up homeware items like tobacco baskets or old cheese graters with ribbons and pine trimmings.

“(Add) a little bit of greenery and a bow, place a snowman and there you go,” Pritchard said.

Dill said she made tree ornaments, a Santa Claus face with a mop head standing in for a white beard, a “floral” arrangement board of painted pine cones, and a wooden reindeer face.

She said the wooden slat came from a kit. Dill said she just put a nose on, painted on eyes, and “picked up sticks in my yard.”

Wooden holiday items cut by late congregation member John Williams, who died in 2019, were also stocked at the bazaar. There was a snowman and a red ski set.Sandy Irwin, 80, of Bloomington, came to the bazaar with her daughter Lorie Stevens and granddaughter.

Lorie Stevens said this was her second year at the bazaar, and she loves seeing what crafts they come up with.

A big reunion

Stevens heard about the bazaar from her neighbor, Joe Peebles, a congregation member and the bazaar’s kitchen coordinator. Peebles said he loved how the fellowship hall dining area was “buzzing” Saturday.

Served Saturday were three varieties of soup: ham and bean, chicken noodle and vegetable beef. Peebles counted three 20-quart pots and three 30-quart pots of soup simmering for the bazaar, plus four 18-quart ham roasters. They also cooked 35 pounds of sloppy joe mix.

The turnout was wonderful, he said, and shows their hard work was worth it. They started getting ready Thursday.

“It’s like a big reunion,” he said. Peebles said they ran out of ham and beans by 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

They’ll plan on cooking an extra pot next year.

Married couple Jean and Kenneth Cooper, both of Bloomington, made it out to lunch at the church. Jean Cooper had the vegetable beef soup, and said she eats it every year. She also ate apple cranberry pie.

Kenneth Cooper said he missed the ham and beans soup, and the pecan pie almost made up for it.