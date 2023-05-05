NORMAL — U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen, D-Rockford, said he hopes to bring a message of community progress back to the Capitol following visits to uptown Normal and downtown Bloomington on Friday.

The freshman congressman said the tours were scheduled "to understand where the money is being spent."

He first traveled with Mayor Chris Koos to uptown Normal, noting that the area has changed dramatically over the past two decades because of community investment. Sorensen and Koos acknowledged, however, that consistent flooding in the area needs to be addressed.

A stormwater system developed for uptown Normal in the early 2000s was more than adequate for the area at the time, Koos said. But as the amount of rainfall increases each year, uptown becomes susceptible to flooding.

"Right down here, we were having a problem flooding the hotels (and) Watterson Towers, where 2,200 students live," Koos said. "And so it's an issue we need to deal with and it's a climate change issue."

Precipitation is indeed on the rise, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. In the contiguous 48 states, it has increased at a rate of .20 inches per decade since 1901, the agency said.

Outside of these infrastructure problems, Sorensen said he hoped the tour would give him a better idea on what the town of Normal has done right to build such a vibrant community hub.

"It's not just that we want to build the vibrancy in other places in this district," Sorenson said. "It's that this needs to be a model for you to build an epicenter of a town again."

But in order to do this, Sorensen added that Congress needs to continue to push back against the politics that divide.

Sorensen then toured downtown Bloomington, which is in the process of getting new streetscape designs, with Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe and deputy city managers Billy Tyus and Jeff Jurgens.

The congressman said revitalization certainly exists in Bloomington and he hopes to see the development of assets such as the historic former State Farm building on Washington Street.

"It's about bringing our communities back together to this livable central core, which actually is the way that these towns and most of our cities were developed in the first place," Sorensen said.