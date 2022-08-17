Sonya Mau named Normal's Citizen of the Year

NORMAL — Local nonprofit and community leader Sonya Mau has been named Normal's 2022 Citizen of the Year.

Mau has been part of the Bloomington-Normal community for over 40 years. She co-founded the Multicultural Leadership Institute before serving on committees and stepping in as president of the program in 2011 and 2012.

Since then, Mau has developed the program's curriculum to provide leadership learning experience to participants.

“When Sonya retired from her paid career many years ago, the community benefited even more,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos said in a Wednesday new release. “Sonya has been involved with the Multicultural Leadership Institute since 2010. Her passion for this program and helping people find and develop their leadership skills will pay it forward in our community for years to come."

He continued, "As our communities continue to grow and evolve, it’s more important than ever people volunteer to help shape the community of today for the residents of tomorrow. Sonya’s passion for our community can be defined with the hallmarks of personal and professional development, service and leadership."

Koos announced the award during the town's Appreciation Reception on Wednesday.

Mau moved to Bloomington-Normal when her late husband, Ben, relocated here with State Farm. Born in Arkansas, she earned a bachelor's degree in music and English from Rhodes College in Memphis, Tennessee, and a Master of Arts degree in information and library sciences from the University of Chicago. She also studied art at the University of Miami and Mandarin and Chinese at Stanford University.

Mau retired after working more than 35 years at Country Financial, where she served leadership roles in information technology, agency systems and learning and development.

She has been a member of Toastmasters International for nearly 40 years. She has served as president of the DG Advanced Toastmasters Club and earned numerous accolades, including several speech and district evaluation contests.

She also has provided volunteer leadership to many nonprofits, including United Way of McLean County, YWCA of McLean County and the Boys and Girls Club of Bloomington-Normal.

Mau is a charter member of the Illinois Prairie Community Foundation’s Woman to Woman Fund and the United Way of McLean County’s Women United group. She is a pianist and Sunday school teacher at College Avenue Baptist Church and previously served as a host of WJBC’s Broadview show with Susan Almeida.