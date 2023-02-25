BLOOMINGTON — Competitions, showcases and speakers from around the state and country came to Bloomington this week in the name of auctioneering.

"We've got people that come all the way from almost Kentucky, you have people from Indiana and up by Wisconsin that are here today, and they travel for this," said Jeff Prochnow, owner of Prochnow Auctions in Bloomington and president of the Illinois State Auctioneers Association.

The ISAA Conference and Tradeshow kicked off Friday and continued through Sunday at the DoubleTree Hotel, 10 Brickyard Drive. The event came right on the heels of the ISAA's 75th anniversary.

The organization was founded in 1947 in Decatur by a group of auctioneers who wanted to provide a better business environment and promote the auction method of marketing to the general public. The National Auctioneers Association was founded two years later.

Now there are about 1,500 licensed auctioneers across the state who work on various auctions, ranging from fine art and antiques to cattle and heavy equipment. Getting into the business takes hours of practice and training.

Prochnow said auction schools offer the education and training needed to understand and get started in the industry. The schools also teach aspiring auctioneers how to market their services and operate their business.

"There's a lot of perception in the auction business," said Christopher Rasmus, member of the NAA board of directors and owner of Rasmus Auctions in Washington, D.C. "There's a traditional view of the fast-talking auctioneer, and I think a lot of the auctioneers themselves still perceive themselves that way, where buyers have kind of shifted and now that things have gone online, they're using the same tools and techniques to choose auctioneers and which auctions they want to go to that they would if they were buying any other service."

Rasmus, who was one of the speakers at the conference, said auctioneering is not as easy as most people think, and it requires research on product values and marketplace preferences. Auctions also must be properly promoted while ultimately building trust with customers.

People could auction and bid on websites like eBay, Rasmus said, but the experience offers nowhere near the same excitement and engagement as what auctioneers do to sell products.

"It's almost like being a band conductor," Rasmus said. "You have to have somebody at the front that's kind of making the whole show go, because the auction business is show business."

One aspect of that auctioneering flair is the chant, a rhythmic repetition of numbers and filler words spoken when taking bids at an auction, Prochnow said.

"You have people that actually take voice lessons for auctioneering," Prochnow said. "Then you have the ringman that holds the product and helps sell it by getting the crowd involved and interested."

All these aspects of auctioneering were put to the test on Friday in competitions where auctioneers showed their chanting skills for a chance to compete at the Illinois State Fair and even on the national stage, Prochnow said.

Billy Casner, 33, from Pontiac, said he plans to compete in the ISAA Novice Auctioneer Championship, where he and others will bring two items up and showcase their chanting skills.

"This is my first competition of any," Casner said. "I'm a union worker and I make great money, but I'd rather do this. The people and clientele you meet all throughout the state is unbelievable, and who knows how many ties are in other states. You just never know what could happen."

For a majority of auctioneers, it's the love for the profession and community that keeps them coming back for more.

Casner said he got into auctioneering when he married his wife and met her father, who was an auctioneer. When her father died in 2020 from liver cancer, he decided to go school and earn his license to continue the family business.

Now both his sons chant with him, and he hopes to see his 1-year-old daughter take up the profession someday.

"I'm just gonna keep the tradition going," said Casner, who now owns Harty Auction Co. in Pontiac.

Heath Spracklen, 50, from Pana, said he is a fourth-generation auctioneer, with his family starting their business in 1927. His mother is still an auctioneer, and both his sons are auctioneers with Mecum Automotive Auctions.

"The auction business is in our life, it's just what we've always have done," said Spracklen, owner of Price-Spracklen Auction Group in Pana. "We're on 96 years of business this year and we're trying to get to 100, since very few businesses make it 100 years."

Prochnow, who is from Downs, said his career in auctioneering started with some on-the-spot chanting during an outing his family hosted in 2000, and he's been in love with the profession ever since.

He had worked in a bakery business from 1973 to 2000, but after that family outing, he decided to get his auctioneering and real-estate license and never looked back.

"It's one of the oldest professions in the world," Prochnow said. "We've been talking to a lot of other auctioneers, and it's a lot of camaraderie that happens and comes in."

To learn more about auctioneering or to find an auction nearby, visit www.illinoisauctioneers.org.

