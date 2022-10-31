Social Security: Protecting your loved ones from elder abuse

Are you concerned about protecting your older relatives and friends from elder abuse? The pandemic highlighted the disproportionate impact of tragedy on underserved communities, including older adults, who face high rates of elder abuse, fraud and nursing homes deaths.

It’s important to remember that elder abuse can happen to anyone, regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or financial status. We are committed to helping and preventing further victimization, especially in underserved communities.

Fraud

A recent Federal Bureau of Investigation report showed that elder fraud has increased. Older adults in the United States reported over $1.6 billion in losses in 2021. This includes victims of COVID-related scams. Older adults in the U.S, also lose nearly 25 times more money to scammers than other groups — an estimated $113.7 billion a year!

Reporting fraud can be difficult and older adults tend to underreport — especially when money is lost. Many older Americans are unsure about the reporting process or feel too embarrassed to report. Understaffed Adult Protective Services offices can also cause long processing times and underreporting.

We work hard to protect beneficiaries from Social Security and government imposter scams. You can learn more about protecting your loved ones at blog.ssa.gov/slam-the-scam-how-to-spot-government-imposters and our Protect Yourself from Social Security Scams webpage at www.ssa.gov/scam.

Please share these important resources with your family and friends.

Retirement

Q: I know that Social Security’s full retirement age is gradually rising to 67. But does this mean the “early” retirement age will also go up by two years, from age 62 to 64?

A: No. While it is true that under current law the full retirement age is gradually rising from 65 to 67, the “early” retirement age remains at 62. Keep in mind, however, that taking early retirement reduces your benefit amount. For more information about Social Security benefits, visit www.ssa.gov/planners/retire.

Q: I worked the first part of the year, but plan to retire this month. Will Social Security count the amount I earn for this year when I retire?

A: Yes. If you retire mid-year, we count your earnings for the entire year. We have a special “earnings test” rule we apply to annual earnings, usually in the first year of retirement. Under this rule, you get a full payment for any whole month we consider you retired regardless of your yearly earnings. We consider you retired during any month your earnings are below the monthly earnings limit, or if you have not performed substantial services in self-employment. We do not consider income earned, beginning with the month you reach full retirement age. Learn more about the earnings test rule at www.ssa.gov/retire2/rule.htm.