For most months in the year, Supplemental Security Income recipients get their SSI payment on the first day of the month. But when the first day of the month falls on the weekend or a federal holiday, you receive your SSI payment on the last business day before the first day of the month. That means you may get two SSI payments in the same month.

We do this to avoid putting you at a financial disadvantage and make sure that you don’t have to wait beyond the first of the month to get your payment. It does not mean you are receiving a duplicate payment in the previous month, so you do not need to contact us to report the second payment.

Here’s how this will work in April. April 1 falls on a Saturday, so we will issue your SSI payment for the month of April on March 31. In this example, you get two SSI payments in March.

The first March payment, on March 1, is your regularly scheduled payment for March. The second March payment, on March 31, is your SSI payment for the month of April.

On our website, we provide a Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments for the current and upcoming calendar year at www.ssa.gov/pubs/calendar.htm.

Supplemental Security Income

Q: I’m on Supplemental Security Income and live with my two brothers in an apartment. My SSI payment is cut by one-third because the Social Security office says I don’t pay enough of the household expenses. How much of the expenses must I pay in order to get the full SSI rate?

A: Under the rules of the program, you must be paying an equal share of the expenses. Because there are three of you in the household, you must pay one-third of the expenses. If you are not paying an equal share of the rent, utilities, groceries and other household expenses, your SSI payment must be reduced. To learn more, visit www.ssa.gov/ssi

Q: Who is eligible for Supplemental Security Income?

A: People who receive SSI are age 65 or older, blind, or disabled with limited income and resources. Go to www.ssa.gov/ssi for income and resource limits. The general fund of the U. S. Treasury makes SSI payments. They do not come out of the Social Security Trust Fund.