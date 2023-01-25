Snow blankets McLean County in first winter storm of '23

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County received between 3 and 4 inches of snow in its first winter storm with accumulation in 2023, according to estimates from local meteorologists.

Matt Barnes of the National Weather Service's Central Illinois office said a report near Towanda at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday showed about 4 inches of snowfall. Another report near Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington showed about 3 inches.

South of that, Barnes said the measurements tapered off.

Roadways in McLean County were shown to be partly covered in ice or snow on the state's winter road conditions map as of 7:45 a.m., while those in DeWitt, Livingston and Ford counties were listed as fully covered.

McLean County was under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Wednesday along with a swath of other counties. The weather service advised drivers to plan on slippery roads for their morning commute, but also to be aware that snow showers could maintain slick patches on roads in the afternoon as well.

Barnes said conditions weren't expected to worsen after Wednesday evening.

The Normal Police Department reported no major crashes as a result of the weather. The Bloomington Police Department and McLean County Sheriff's Office could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

Matt Holiner, chief meteorologist for Lee Enterprises, said there was no immediate chance of heavy snowfall in Central Illinois after Wednesday morning. However, light showers were expected off and on for the rest of Wednesday afternoon and evening.

"This will add to the final snow totals a little," Holiner said. "Occasional snow flurries will continue to be possible late (Wednesday) through the early afternoon Thursday, but little to no accumulation is expected."

Although initial reports estimated 4 to 5 inches of snow to fall this week, Holiner said the lower totals were the result of a layer of dry air in the atmosphere that caused rain and snow to evaporate before hitting the ground Tuesday night. Therefore, snow started to accumulate later than expected.

Above-freezing temperatures also helped with gradual melting in several locations.

Holiner said isolated rain and snow showers are expected Friday as a warm front lifts over Central Illinois.

The best chance of precipitation will be Saturday night as isolated rain showers turn to snow. These snow showers will continue into Sunday and end Sunday afternoon.

Pantagraph reporter Brendan Denison contributed to this story.

