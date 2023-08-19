BLOOMINGTON — Starting Sept. 1, the Department of Motor Vehicle facilities in Bloomington, Pekin and Peoria will begin the Skip-the-Line program.

This new program is designed to help eliminate lines and unpredictable wait times and to encourage more Illinoisans to use the department's online services.

Customers will be able to renew their driver's licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers online on the revamped website at ilsos.gov. Customers also will be required to make appointments for in-person visits for Real ID, driver's license and ID card services, as well as in-car driving tests.

Those who need vehicle-related services, including a title, registration or license plate sticker, do not require an appointment.

All DMVs will be extending their hours to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Peoria and Bloomington DMVs will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

Appointments can be made online or by calling 844-817-4649 starting at 7 a.m.

The Bloomington driver services facility is located at 1510 W. Market St. Peoria's facility is at 3311 N. Sterling Ave. and Pekin's at 200 S. Second St.

