BLOOMINGTON — Starting Sept. 1, the Department of Motor Vehicle facilities in Bloomington, Pekin and Peoria will begin the Skip-the-Line program.
This new program is designed to help eliminate lines and unpredictable wait times and to encourage more Illinoisans to use the department's online services.
Customers will be able to renew their driver's licenses, ID cards and license plate stickers online on the revamped website at
ilsos.gov. Customers also will be required to make appointments for in-person visits for Real ID, driver's license and ID card services, as well as in-car driving tests.
Those who need vehicle-related services, including a title, registration or license plate sticker, do not require an appointment.
All DMVs will be extending their hours to be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Peoria and Bloomington DMVs will also be open from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.
Appointments can be made online or by calling 844-817-4649 starting at 7 a.m.
The Bloomington driver services facility is located at 1510 W. Market St. Peoria's facility is at 3311 N. Sterling Ave. and Pekin's at 200 S. Second St.
Global investment in clean energy is rising and is now set to outpace spending on fossil fuels for the first time ever.
Bloomington plants Arbor Day tree at Sheridan Elementary
'THE GIVING TREE'
Fourth grader Aliciah May gives a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday5.jpeg
Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe gives the official Arbor Day Proclamation on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday4.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday3.jpeg
Fourth graders Christian Nobles, left, and Aliciah May give a readers theater presentation of "The Giving Tree" on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington. The City of Bloomington’s Beautification Committee chose Sheridan as the recipient of its annual Arbor Day tree and held a planting ceremony there on Friday.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
043023-blm-loc-arborday2.jpeg
Fourth graders help plant a tree on Friday at Sheridan Elementary School in Bloomington.
GINA LAVAZZA, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.