Shorty's Barber Shop celebrates 100 years in Normal

NORMAL — Lucky people know the magic of a barber who senses just what the customer wants, who can keep a conversation going for hours but make it feel like minutes.

Regulars at Shorty's Barber Shop have enjoyed this good fortune for many years — a century, to be exact.

"I always make the statement if these walls could talk, boy you would hear some stories," said owner Bob Werkman, 71.

The business at 205½ W. North St. is celebrating its 100-year anniversary Tuesday, having first opened as a barber shop at that location in 1922. (The town honored its history as Normal's longest-running business a full decade ago in November 2012.)

Occupying lower level of the Alexander Building, the shop has given more than a million haircuts to regulars and has changed hands at least five times since its original owner, Red Keen.

The place was simply first called Red Keen's Barber Shop until Leland W. "Shorty" Peyton, who began working at the shop in 1923, bought it in 1943. He first called it Shorty's Keen Barber Shop, then Shorty Peyton's Barber Shop.

Gordon "Gordie" Hodges bought the shop in 1974, changing the name to Shorty's Cellar Barber Shop; Charles "Chuck" Payne bought it in 2005, he shortened the name to simply Shorty's Barber Shop.

Werkman took over the business after it was initially bought by his son, Eric, in 2020.

Through all the years, the business maintained a steady group of longtime barbers, but has also invited some new faces.

"For me being retired, it's great," Werkman said. "If I wasn't here, I'd be sitting at home not doing a lot, so it gets me out and I get to interact with people and make a little money at the same time, which in retirement doesn't hurt."

He became a barber in 1969 and remembers when a haircut cost 50 cents and a shave cost 35 cents.

"Things changed over the years," Werkman said. "We don't do shaves anymore; I just don't feel like messing with them."

When he started out in the 1970s, trends centered around having longer hair — which meant fewer haircuts and a harder business climate for barbers, Werkman said.

While the occasional long hairstyle remains, Werkman sees more people, mainly students, getting cuts that are high and tight.

David Wilson, 74, has been getting his hair cut at Shorty's by the same barber, Shari Bell, for the better part of 44 years.

After all these years, he joked, there's not as much hair to work with — but Wilson keeps coming back because he trusts Bell to do what she does best.

"With Shari, she knows my wife, myself and she gave our son his first haircut too," Wilson said. "It's remarkable that she knows people by name and there's soo many people that come through here … I could never do that."

Bell, 65, said her father was a frequent customer who mentioned to then-owner Hodges in 1977 that his daughter had gone to barber school. She got a call and started working right away.

She used to work five days a week but now only works two, making it more of a fun hobby where she gets to check in with her regular customers and friends, Bell said.

"Everybody keeps asking me when I'm going to retire, but as long as I can do two days a week and it's fun, I'm not in a hurry to leave," Bell said.

Nicole Gould, 50, is newer to the business. She started working as a barber over a year ago, a path she began to follow after finding that she enjoyed cutting her family's hair at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's honestly an honor to be a part of it and to work with Bob and Shari," said Gould, who previously worked as a police officer for 10 years. "There just great people to work with and very simply, we have great customers."

Werkman said they are also looking for a fourth barber to fill an empty chair in the shop.

Shorty's is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. till 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. till noon. To set an appointment, call (309) 452-1771.