NORMAL — Several streets and parking areas will be closed in preparation for the Sharin' of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday.

The parade is put on by the Irish Heritage Society and benefits the Children's Home & Aid Central Region.

The following streets will be signed "no parking" after 10 a.m. Saturday and will be closed at 11 a.m.:

South School Street from College Avenue to North Street

North Street from South School Street to Uptown Circle

Fell Avenue at the intersection of Fell Avenue and North Street

Broadway Avenue at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and North Street

Constitution Boulevard from College Avenue to Uptown Circle

All of Uptown Circle

East Beaufort Street from Uptown Circle to Linden Street

Linden Street's southbound right turn lane from College Avenue to Beaufort Street

The Parkinson Avenue parking lot

Free parking will be available in the College Avenue parking deck. The Trail East and Trail West lots will be open with posted limits suspended. The Illinois State University parking deck on the corner of South School Street and West Beaufort Street will also be available.

The parade will begin at 1 p.m. at the corner of South School and North streets and will travel east down North Street, around Uptown Circle and east down East Beaufort Street. The parade is expected to last until 3 p.m.

Alcohol is not permitted at the event. A parade map and more details can be found at childrenshomeandaid.org.

Contact 309-454-9720 or afox@gmail.com for more information.

Photos from the Sharin’ of the Green Parade Neil Finlen with the Celtic Kazoo Band Rich Beal Nicholas Rada, Calle Nixon Keith Palmgren, Scott Miller Children’s Home and Aid float Cindy Segobiano, Brooks Keough, Tony DeAngelis Nick Gardner, Colin Meier, Will Gardner Corny on a skateboard Crawford’s Corner Pub entry Bloomington-Normal Cougars Beth Whisman Milo Holtke D.P. Dough entry Keg Grove Brewing Company entry The Couillard Group Chemberly Cummings, Kevin McCarthy MIRA entry Neil Finlen, Rich Beal