Shannon's Café Downtown closes

Owners of Shannon's Cafe in downtown Bloomington said the restaurant would close permanently, citing "personal family reasons and staffing."

Friday was the last day for the restaurant at 113 N. Center St., according to a social media post. 

Shannon's Five Star, at Veterans Parkway and Mercer Avenue, remains open. 

The downtown location opened late last year. At the time, owner Shannon Patterson said the business was in a "pretty good spot." 

"We're fully staffed and things are going pretty good right now," she told The Pantagraph in November 2021. 

The Center Street location has housed a number of restaurants in recent years. It became a Jimmy John's in 1995, Pumpernickel's Deli in 2004, Kelly's Bakery & Cafe in 2005 and Scout's Downtown Café in 2018. 

