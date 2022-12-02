Shannon's Café Downtown closes

Owners of Shannon's Cafe in downtown Bloomington said the restaurant would close permanently, citing "personal family reasons and staffing."
Friday was the last day for the restaurant at 113 N. Center St., according to a social media post.
Shannon's Five Star, at Veterans Parkway and Mercer Avenue, remains open.
The downtown location opened late last year. At the time, owner Shannon Patterson said the business was in a "pretty good spot."
"We're fully staffed and things are going pretty good right now," she told The Pantagraph in November 2021.
The Center Street location has housed a number of restaurants in recent years. It became a Jimmy John's in 1995, Pumpernickel's Deli in 2004, Kelly's Bakery & Cafe in 2005 and Scout's Downtown Café in 2018.
Progress on vacant buildings in downtown Bloomington shows promise.
DAVID PROEBER
Photos: Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting
The tree was lit after Nitsch Theatre Arts Rising Stars performed holiday songs on Friday before the Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Joshua Zilm, left, waves to the crowd dressed as Elf with Darrell Rust as Santa on Friday before the Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting. Both were at La La Boutique. Several businesses displayed live window vignettes.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Macey Sellberg, 7, poses with Joe and Ruth Haney in a sled on Friday before the Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting. Joe and Ruth brought the sled so that people could pose for photos. Sellberg is from Bloomington.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Nitsch Theatre Arts Rising Stars perform holiday songs on Friday before the Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Xarai Bucio, 8, rings the bell for Salvation Army on Friday before the Downtown Bloomington Holiday Tree Lighting. Bucio was with a group from St. Mary's School.
CLAY JACKSON, THE PANTAGRAPH
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.