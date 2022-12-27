 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story
LOCAL BUSINESS

Shake It Up offers creative cocktails, menu in downtown Bloomington

  • 0
Patrick Whitaker

Patrick Whitaker, co-owner of Shake It Up cocktail lounge, 105 W. Front St. in Bloomington. 

 D. Jack Alkire

BLOOMINGTON — Owners of a new cocktail lounge in downtown Bloomington plan to invite patrons to expand their palates and explore something new.

"We wanted to create cocktails that people would not necessarily try," said Patrick Whitaker, co-owner of Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery. "Like, our tagline is kind of a 'creative cocktail experience.'"

James Kranos

James Kranos, bartender at Shake It Up, makes three cocktails at once.

Whitaker has been tending bar for 22 years and said he has always wanted to open his own establishment. 

He and his business partner, Tyler Porter, found that opportunity earlier this year at 105 W. Front St.

"We came in and checked it out and kind of fell in love with the place immediately," Whitaker said. "The bones and everything were here. So it was really a really easy transition to get it going." 

Shake It Up Signature Cocktails

Ginger Pear-Of, the French martini, and The Mystique at Shake It Up.

There were a few items that needed upkeep. Whitaker said they added new wall and ceiling lights, refurbished parts of the bar, repaired furniture and painted. 

The flooring is especially unique. Almost immediately after the restaurant's owners purchased it from a specialist, high-end fashion brand Gucci purchased the exclusive rights for the same flooring, Whitaker said. 

"There are like two places in New York and here," he said, "that have this flooring."

He said the wall lights remind him of Gotham City. 

Whitaker said everything about Shake It Up is aimed at creating a unique experience. "We wanted to create a cocktail lounge," he said, "not just an average 'beer and whiskey' (bar)."

For example, their take on an old fashioned is called the Ginger Pear-of. 

The first step is boiling fresh pears with locally sourced honey to make the simple syrup for the drink.

The drink includes bourbon, pear and ginger bitters, pear simple syrup, "and then we garnish that with the pears that we boiled down for the simple (syrup) and a piece of honeycomb, which is also locally sourced."

A big hit, Whitaker said, is the French martini: "When we serve it, we put a flavor-infused bubble on top of it. And when it pops it has different aromas."

James Kranos 2

James Kranos, bartender at Shake It Up, poses with three of the establishment's signature cocktails.

While the business will have "regular" drinks on hand that can be found at most establishments, Whitaker said the goal is "introducing people to new stuff that they wouldn't necessarily try otherwise." 

Most of the drinks on tap are from local breweries like White Oak, Keg Grove and Lil Beaver, he said. 

Whitaker said the menu, while it does have burgers and tacos, was inspired by bruschetta. Eight types of bruschetta are offered, each named after a character from "The Sopranos." 

"We wanted to have a place where we always had a full bruschetta menu," he said. "... We still have like, eight more that we haven't even put on the menu yet."

John Solberg, co-owner, makes sure to open early on Saturdays and Sundays and any day there are Premier League matches for the soccer community in Bloomington-Normal

YUMZ Asian cuisine in Bloomington

YUMZ Asian Cuisine: behind the scenes
Local News

YUMZ Asian Cuisine: behind the scenes

  • D. Jack Alkire
  • 0

We get an up close and personal view of some of the sushi and nigiri made at YUMZ in Bloomington

113022-blm-loc-eats1.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats1.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A selection of sake and soju available at the bar at Yumz in Bloomington.

113022-blm-loc-eats2.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats2.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A selection of sake and soju available at the bar at Yumz in Bloomington.

113022-blm-loc-eats3.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats3.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Yumz serves sushi and other Asian cuisine in Bloomington

113022-blm-loc-eats4.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats4.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

Yumz is open for dine-in on Thursdays and Fridays in Bloomington.

113022-blm-loc-eats6.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats6.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A sushi platter from Yumz in Bloomington featuring the Yumz roll and four pieces of nigiri — salmon, octopus, red snapper and scallop.

113022-blm-loc-eats7.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats7.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A sushi platter from Yumz in Bloomington. 

113022-blm-loc-eats8.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats8.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

A sushi platter from Yumz in Bloomington. 

113022-blm-loc-eats10.JPG
Local News

113022-blm-loc-eats10.JPG

  • D. Jack Alkire

The Yumz roll features shrimp tempura, avocado, filet mignon and fish roe topped with sweet and spicy sauces at Yumz in Bloomington.

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

IF YOU GO

What: Shake It Up

Where: 105 W. Front St., Bloomington 

When: 11 a.m. to midnight on Sunday, Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday 

Online: shakeitupcocktaillounge.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyiv’s botanical gardens face extinction as Russian attacks continue

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News