Shake It Up offers creative cocktails, menu in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Owners of a new cocktail lounge in downtown Bloomington plan to invite patrons to expand their palates and explore something new.

"We wanted to create cocktails that people would not necessarily try," said Patrick Whitaker, co-owner of Shake It Up Cocktail Lounge & Eatery. "Like, our tagline is kind of a 'creative cocktail experience.'"

Whitaker has been tending bar for 22 years and said he has always wanted to open his own establishment.

He and his business partner, Tyler Porter, found that opportunity earlier this year at 105 W. Front St.

"We came in and checked it out and kind of fell in love with the place immediately," Whitaker said. "The bones and everything were here. So it was really a really easy transition to get it going."

There were a few items that needed upkeep. Whitaker said they added new wall and ceiling lights, refurbished parts of the bar, repaired furniture and painted.

The flooring is especially unique. Almost immediately after the restaurant's owners purchased it from a specialist, high-end fashion brand Gucci purchased the exclusive rights for the same flooring, Whitaker said.

"There are like two places in New York and here," he said, "that have this flooring."

He said the wall lights remind him of Gotham City.

Whitaker said everything about Shake It Up is aimed at creating a unique experience. "We wanted to create a cocktail lounge," he said, "not just an average 'beer and whiskey' (bar)."

For example, their take on an old fashioned is called the Ginger Pear-of.

The first step is boiling fresh pears with locally sourced honey to make the simple syrup for the drink.

The drink includes bourbon, pear and ginger bitters, pear simple syrup, "and then we garnish that with the pears that we boiled down for the simple (syrup) and a piece of honeycomb, which is also locally sourced."

A big hit, Whitaker said, is the French martini: "When we serve it, we put a flavor-infused bubble on top of it. And when it pops it has different aromas."

While the business will have "regular" drinks on hand that can be found at most establishments, Whitaker said the goal is "introducing people to new stuff that they wouldn't necessarily try otherwise."

Most of the drinks on tap are from local breweries like White Oak, Keg Grove and Lil Beaver, he said.

Whitaker said the menu, while it does have burgers and tacos, was inspired by bruschetta. Eight types of bruschetta are offered, each named after a character from "The Sopranos."

"We wanted to have a place where we always had a full bruschetta menu," he said. "... We still have like, eight more that we haven't even put on the menu yet."