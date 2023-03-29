BLOOMINGTON — March appears determined to go "out like a lion," as the saying goes, with severe weather headed for the region on Friday.

A line of thunderstorms is likely to move through Central Illinois during the late afternoon and early evening hours, said Matt Holiner, The Pantagraph's meteorologist.

"Central Illinois residents should be prepared for stormy conditions during the late afternoon and early evening hours Friday and try to limit outdoor activity," he said, adding, "There's a good chance of downed tree limbs and trees that could lead to scattered power outages Friday night and into Saturday."

Thursday's forecast, however, contains good news: dry weather, with high temperatures rising into the low 60s. Showers and a few storms are possible late Thursday night and Friday morning, and high temperatures on Friday afternoon may reach into the 60s.

After a cold front passes through the area later on Friday, however, heavy rain and lightning will be widespread, Holiner said. Winds could gust up to 70 miles per hour, and up to quarter-size hail could fall in some locations. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

"Once the line of storms moves through, scattered showers will linger for the rest of the night before coming to an end early Saturday morning," Holiner said.

While the rain will have stopped on Saturday, the forecast calls for much colder temperatures and wind gusts as high as 55 miles per hour, particularly in the late morning and early afternoon.