Service calls for frozen pipes, broken heat keep B-N companies busy

Bloomington-Normal’s plumbers and heating system businesses have been busy throughout the winter storm as pipes freeze and furnaces struggle to handle the cold.

 PROVIDED PHOTO

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal’s plumbers and heating system businesses have been busy throughout the winter storm as pipes freeze and furnaces struggle to handle the cold.

Mindy Wilson at Custom Air Co. said they fielded calls throughout Thursday and starting again early Friday morning.

“Once it gets cold like this, it’s unbelievable,” she said.

Custom Air does commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) repair and installation across much of the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas.

People’s furnaces have been unable to keep up with the extreme cold or have failed completely, Wilson said.

Eric Haney, of A-1 Haney Plumbing, said he has been very busy with plumbing calls throughout McLean County. 

“Frozen pipes are just coming in like crazy,” he said.

That is pretty much all he is seeing right now, including on interior plumbing in houses. It is more common to see frozen pipes on places like mobile homes, which have more exposed and exterior plumbing.

“It takes a lot less than we’ve got now to cause these problems,” Haney said.

The main solutions are preventative, as once pipes are frozen, the expansion can likely lead to burst pipes. People should take measures like opening cabinets under sinks, including sinks without exterior walls, to hep prevent freezing, Haney said. They should also keep a small trickle of water, both hot and cold, running through faucets to help prevent freezing.

Snowfall and freezing temperatures bring hazardous conditions to the St. Louis region on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Staff at other Bloomington-Normal plumbing and HVAC businesses, including Summers Plumbing, Heating and Cooling; Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Sewer; and Hermes Services, said they had been extremely busy as well, with no one available to talk to The Pantagraph Friday morning. 

The winter weather led to at least one power outage as well, in the Covell area, Corn Belt Energy said on its Facebook page. It occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and was believed to be caused by two conductors coming into contact due to the weather. Most customers had power back by around 9:30 p.m., according to the company’s Facebook page. As of 11:15 a.m. Friday, it was reporting just 17 members of the cooperative without service. 

Ameren spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said she had not heard of any significant outages in Central Illinois. As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were fewer than 300 customers without power in the company’s service area, which covers much of the state. 

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

