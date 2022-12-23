Service calls for frozen pipes, broken heat keep B-N companies busy

Tens of millions of Americans endured bone-chilling temperatures, blizzard conditions, power outages and canceled holiday gatherings Friday from a winter storm that forecasters said was nearly unprecedented in its scope, exposing 60% of the population to some sort of winter weather advisory or warning.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal’s
plumbers and heating system businesses have been busy throughout the winter storm as pipes freeze and furnaces struggle to handle the cold.
Mindy Wilson at
Custom Air Co. said they fielded calls throughout Thursday and starting again early Friday morning.
“Once it gets cold like this, it’s unbelievable,” she said.
Custom Air does commercial and residential heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) repair and installation across much of the Bloomington-Normal and Peoria areas.
People’s furnaces have been unable to keep up with the extreme cold or have failed completely, Wilson said.
Eric Haney, of
A-1 Haney Plumbing, said he has been very busy with plumbing calls throughout McLean County.
“Frozen pipes are just coming in like crazy,” he said.
That is pretty much all he is seeing right now, including on interior plumbing in houses. It is more common to see frozen pipes on places like mobile homes, which have more exposed and exterior plumbing.
“It takes a lot less than we’ve got now to cause these problems,” Haney said.
The
main solutions are preventative, as once pipes are frozen, the expansion can likely lead to burst pipes. People should take measures like opening cabinets under sinks, including sinks without exterior walls, to hep prevent freezing, Haney said. They should also keep a small trickle of water, both hot and cold, running through faucets to help prevent freezing.
Snowfall and freezing temperatures bring hazardous conditions to the St. Louis region on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Staff at other Bloomington-Normal plumbing and HVAC businesses, including Summers Plumbing, Heating and Cooling; Mike Williams Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning and Sewer; and Hermes Services, said they had been extremely busy as well, with no one available to talk to The Pantagraph Friday morning.
The winter weather led to at least one power outage as well, in the Covell area, Corn Belt Energy said on its Facebook page. It occurred around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, and was believed to be caused by two conductors coming into contact due to the weather. Most customers had power back by around 9:30 p.m., according to
the company’s Facebook page. As of 11:15 a.m. Friday, it was reporting just 17 members of the cooperative without service.
Ameren spokeswoman Marcelyn Love said she had not heard of any significant outages in Central Illinois. As of 11 a.m. Friday, there were fewer than 300 customers without power in the company’s service area, which covers much of the state.
38 Christmas side dishes
38 Christmas side dishes
Preparing Christmas dinner can be intimidating: expectations are high, especially when guests have long-held favorite dishes in mind. If you're lucky, though, you'll only be responsible for bringing a side dish.
Stacker compiled this list of 38 Christmas side dishes using recipes from Allrecipes. There are plenty to choose from; depending on your level of ambition, there are options that can take anywhere from 11 hours to just 20 minutes to prepare.
Many of the dishes use readily-found ingredients you probably already have in the pantry, such as green beans, carrots, and cream cheese.
Potato dishes dominate the crowd due to the versatility of preparation methods available, including roasting, mashing, candying, pressure cooking, and baking. Casseroles and salads—which are more "
combing" than "cooking"—are the most popular entries, requiring little heavy lifting but delivering maximum comfort and taste.
The holiday season can be tricky for those with dietary restrictions, especially with the plethora of gluten, dairy, and nuts that abound in Christmas recipes. Off-the-beaten-path picks—like pineapple stuffing, German red cabbage, or gluten-free stuffing—can ensure everyone gets to indulge on Dec. 25 without being left picking over the salads and fruit plate.
Keep reading for inspiration for your annual contribution to the family reunion, office holiday party, or friend's potluck!
You may also like: Best beers from every state
Allrecipes
Kathy's southern corn pudding
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Campbell's green bean casserole
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 30 minutes
- Total time: 40 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yields: 1 3-quart casserole
- Number of ingredients: 6
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pineapple stuffing
- Prep time: 5 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour
- Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Servings: 5
- Number of ingredients: 5
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Broccoli souffle
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour
- Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- Servings: 10
- Yields: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
-
Read more about the recipe here
AllRecipes
French onion green bean casserole
- Prep time: 45 minutes
- Cook time: 45 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Servings: 10
- Yields: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Green beans with cherry tomatoes
- Prep time: 5 minutes
- Cook time: 15 minutes
- Total time: 20 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cream cheese fruit salad
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Additional time: 1 hour
- Total time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 11
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Roasted sweet potatoes and vegetables with thyme and maple syrup
- Prep time: 20 minutes
- Cook time: 45 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 5 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yields: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Blaukraut (German red cabbage)
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 45 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour
- Servings: 4
- Yields: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Amazing spinach artichoke casserole
- Prep time: 30 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour
- Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Servings: 16
- Yields: 16 servings
- Number of ingredients: 14
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Gluten-free Thanksgiving stuffing
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 45 minutes
- Total time: 55 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 10
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Classic candied sweet potatoes
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour, 45 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 55 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 5
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Old fashioned giblet stuffing
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 40 minutes
- Total time: 50 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 to 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Amazing oven roasted potatoes
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour
- Total time: 1 hour, 10 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Ultra creamy mashed potatoes from Swanson
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 20 minutes
- Total time: 35 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 4
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Mirliton
- Prep time: 1 hrs
- Cook time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Total time: 2 hours, 30 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 12
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Dairy-free green bean casserole
- Prep time: 5 minutes
- Cook time: 25 minutes
- Total time: 30 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 5
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Homemade hot and sour soup
- Prep time: 20 minutes
- Cook time: 20 minutes
- Total time: 40 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yields: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 15
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Savannah seafood stuffing
- Prep time: 20 minutes
- Cook time: 30 minutes
- Total time: 50 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Number of ingredients: 11
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Quickest oyster dressing ever!
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 20 minutes
- Total time: 35 minutes
- Servings: 4
- Yields: 4 servings
- Number of ingredients: 10
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Garlic potatoes gratin
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 1 hour, 15 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 30 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pressure cooker sweet potatoes
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 12 minutes
- Additional time: 3 minutes
- Total time: 30 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Pressure cooker mashed potatoes
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 30 minutes
- Additional time: 10 minutes
- Total time: 55 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 6
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Easy creamed onions
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 15 minutes
- Total time: 25 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Number of ingredients: 6
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Roasted butternut squash with brown sugar
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 40 minutes
- Total time: 55 minutes
- Servings: 6
- Yields: 6 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cheesy potato casserole from Ore-Ida
- Prep time: 10 minutes
- Cook time: 50 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 1 9x13-inch casserole
- Number of ingredients: 10
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Grandma Smith's New Brunswick-style turkey stuffing
- Prep time: 30 minutes
- Cook time: 20 minutes
- Additional time: 30 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
- Servings: 12
- Yields: 12 servings
- Number of ingredients: 8
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
New year black eyed peas
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 3 hours
- Additional time: 8 hours
- Total time: 11 hours, 15 minutes
- Servings: 10
- Number of ingredients: 13
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Incredible red smashed potatoes
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 30 minutes
- Total time: 45 minutes
- Servings: 8
- Yields: 8 servings
- Number of ingredients: 7
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Cheese grits casserole
- Prep time: 15 minutes
- Cook time: 50 minutes
- Additional time: 15 minutes
- Total time: 1 hour, 20 minutes
- Servings: 10
- Yields: 10 servings
- Number of ingredients: 9
-
Read more about the recipe here
Allrecipes
Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood
