Sept. 11: What it was like inside The Pantagraph newsroom

BLOOMINGTON — Like having a front-row seat to history.

That's the analogy deployed consistently by journalists when asked to describe their place in the local, state or national ecosystem of politics, culture and community.

But the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, reporters and photographers across the United States — in Lower Manhattan, rural Pennsylvania, downtown Bloomington — barely had pause to digest the moment, let alone sit down.

In Central Illinois, Pantagraph staffers mobilized to capture and attempt to convey the attacks and their ripple effects on community members.

One of those storytellers, Steve Smedley, was commuting to downtown Bloomington when American Airlines Flight 11 collided with the north tower of the World Trade Center.

After reaching his destination — the former Pantagraph building, 301 W. Washington St. — Smedley, a staff photographer, stood at the counter in the newsroom with reporters, editors and other photographers as the second plane, United Airlines Flight 175, struck the center's south tower.

"People were just in shock," Smedley, now retired, said in an interview, reflecting on that day 20 years later. "It just kind of took your breath away. It was very surreal."

Within minutes, Smedley and the newsroom pivoted from disbelief to drive.

"I grabbed a reporter and we went out and started interviewing people," Smedley said, referring to Karen Hansen, who worked as a reporter at the time.

The pair first stopped at the Illinois State University campus, where more than 100 people were watching the events unfold that morning on televisions at the Bone Student Center.

As CNN broadcasted footage of the burning towers, Hansen fielded reactions from students, and Smedley snapped photos.

They repeated that cycle in multiple places and with multiple voices across McLean County that day.

But it was the dispatch to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 454 in Bloomington that Smedley said he remembers the most.

As a national news channel showed footage of the collapsed buildings and piles of smoking, ashy debris at ground zero, the station's anchor described to the audience an orchestra of beeping.

"They were saying it was car alarms, but I knew exactly what it was," Smedley said, identifying the noise as a collection of triggered personal alert safety system devices, which are worn by emergency responders and go off when movement hasn't been detected after a certain amount time.

"I was like, 'Holy s--- — that’s a bunch of dead firefighters,'" Smedley said. "It was just horrifying to hear it, and know what that is."

Between calls with sources and dispatches to locations, Smedley said reporters, editors and photographers were mostly watching televisions in the newsroom for any real-time updates.

Pantagraph photographers shot dozens of photos on Sept. 11, and reporters drafted thousands of words. All in all, the Sept. 12, 2001, print edition featured nearly 30 different stories related to the 9/11 attacks, with almost all carrying the byline of a Pantagraph reporter.

And for the rest of that week, Pantagraph pages featured at least one story a day about Central Illinois community members' ties and responses to the attack.

Many reporters and editors worked late that Tuesday, waiting for more updates to come through the national desk before finalizing the next day's print paper.

The Pantagraph building wasn't under lockdown, but "everyone had a heightened sense of awareness of what was going on," Smedley said, adding there was a shared anxiety that "the next thing (hijackers) could do is strike the Heartland."

Initial word of the first plane's collision, more than 900 miles away, came into the newsroom via a bulletin from the Associated Press.

When it reached Lenore Sobota, who at the time was working as an editorial writer, the details were already being broadcast on television.

"I thought, 'Gee that's weird,'" Sobota said. "It wasn't until I went out to the newsroom and looked a TV screen that I saw it was a (commercial) jet. I just thought it was a small plane."

Sobota said she spent the rest of the day watching for updates and coordinating with other editorial board members to produce a piece for the Sept. 12 paper.

One of those editorials, titled "Proudly fly your flag today to show American unity," noted how "As the horror unfolded yesterday, families and workers gathered around television sets and radios."

Sobota said that had the internet or smartphones been as ubiquitous in reporting as they are now, the journalistic response to Sept. 11 could have had a larger impact on the national level.

"But at the local level, probably not so much," Sobota said. "Reporters would have still went out and reported those stories."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

