Nelson Kellems of McLean, right, watches as Eric Davison, public education officer for the Bloomington Fire Department, shows a fire prevention multi-media show for seniors during the Be Content Senior Expo on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the Parke Regency Hotel & Conference Center. The fire prevention video is targeted at the top 10 fire safety issues faced by seniors in the home and is widely shown in churches, nursing homes and other venues.