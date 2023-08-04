Acceptable items include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and more. Items do not have to work to be recycled.
Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, are not accepted.
Drop-off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.
In this Thursday, Jan, 12, 2017, photo, discarded, second-hand electronics are sold on a sidewalk Bangkok, Thailand. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. The United Nations University says China is the biggest culprit with its electronic waste more than doubling. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
In this Thursday, Jan, 12, 2017, photo, second-hand electronics are sold on a sidewalk Bangkok, Thailand. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. The United Nations University says China is the biggest culprit with its electronic waste more than doubling. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 photo, a customer browses through used items at a flea market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and electrical appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. The United Nations University says China is the biggest culprit with its electronic waste more than doubling. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, the owner of a used electronic goods stall sits as he waits customers at his shop in the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, a customer looks at a used tape recorder at a flea market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, photo, a technician repairs an old television at his stall in Jakarta, Indonesia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, a customer browses through used electronic items at a market on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, a worker arranges used electronic equipment at a repair shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. The United Nations University says China is the biggest culprit with its electronic waste more than doubling. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, used electronics fill a repair shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. at an electronics repair shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)
In this Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, photo, a worker repairs used electronic equipment at an electronics repair shop in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and appliances has increased by two-thirds in East Asia over five years, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless proper disposal becomes the norm. (AP Photo/Lim Huey Teng)
Photos: Here's what happens when a country doesn't recycle its electronics
The waste from discarded electronic gadgets and electrical appliances has reached severe levels in East Asia, posing a growing threat to health and the environment unless safe disposal becomes the norm.
Chad Kahl of Bloomington and Raghu Kalidindi of Normal collect electronics for recycling at the Ecology Action Center's McLean County Household Hazardous Waste Collection on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Rivian Automotive, 100 N. Rivian Motorway.