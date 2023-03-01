NORMAL — Self-service electronics recycling for McLean County residents will be available from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

Electronics recycling is available the first Saturday morning of each month. This is in addition to the regular self-service electronics recycling drop-off available from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Electronics meant for recycling can be dropped off at Normal Public Works, 1301 Warriner St., Normal. There will be signage indicating where each type of electronic should be placed in the building.

Drop-off items may include computers, monitors, electronic keyboards, televisions, scanners, fax machines, copiers, cellphones, video recorders, cameras and more. The items do not need to work in order to be recycled.

Items containing Freon, such as mini refrigerators and dehumidifiers, will not be accepted. An up-to-date list of accepted items can be found at normal.org/publicworks. Do not drop off equipment outside of published open hours.

Drop-off is not available for businesses or residents outside of McLean County.

Contact the Town of Normal Public Works Office at 309-454-9571 for more information.

