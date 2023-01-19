 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Section of downtown El Paso building collapses

El Paso collapse 1

Firefighters stand by at the scene of a partial building collapse Wednesday night in downtown El Paso. 

 ROGER MILLER, THE PANTAGRAPH

EL PASO — Part of a former commercial building in downtown El Paso collapsed late Wednesday, but the resident got out uninjured. 

Police, fire and rescue crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to 35 E. Front St., where a roughly 20-by-60-foot section at the rear of the one-story brick building had caved in, said El Paso Fire Chief Neil Gauger. 

"It was deterioration," Gauger said of the possible cause, which remained under investigation. "It was an old building."

The resident lives in the front of the building and stores auto parts in the damaged section, Gauger said. He was in that part of the building when it collapsed, but a police officer helped him get out, the chief added.

Authorities were alerted after a neighbor heard bricks crashing and called 911, Gauger said.

The entire building later was cordoned off while its structural integrity was assessed, and barricades were placed on the sidewalk out front, Gauger said. 

"It's a precaution," he added. "You'd want it blocked off, too, if your kids were walking in front of it."

The neighboring buildings appear to be connected but are structurally independent, leaving them unaffected, he said.  

No estimate of damage was immediately available. 

The El Paso fire, police and public works departments responded to the situation.

The Normal Fire Department Technical Rescue Team also was called to the scene as part of area fire departments' mutual aid system. That's standard procedure when there is a building collapse with the risk of someone inside, Gauger said.

El Paso collapse 2

Rubble can be seen where part of a building collapsed Wednesday night in downtown El Paso.
El Paso collapse 3

Barricades surround the front of 35 E. Front St., El Paso, on Wednesday night after a rear section of the building collapsed.

Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller

