NORMAL — The Constitution Trail and bridge north of Orlando Ave. will be closed intermittently between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday for repairs.
The repairs are expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 20, weather permitting. The trail and bridge will reopen each night starting at 3 p.m. and close again at 7 a.m. the following morning.
Call 309-454-9724 for more information.
Photos: 9/11 remembrances on 22nd anniversary of attacks
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.