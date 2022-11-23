Secretary of State cracking down on handicapped parking violations during holidays

SPRINGFIELD — Parking stings will be conducted at shopping malls across the state during the holiday season to prevent illegal parking in spaces reserved for those with disabilities, Secretary of State Jesse White said Wednesday.

The enforcement campaign conducted by Secretary of State Police will begin on Black Friday at shopping centers in Peoria, Springfield, Fairview Heights, Rockford, Schaumburg and Chicago. Other areas of the state will be targeted throughout the holidays, White said.

“Parking illegally in a space reserved for people with disabilities means a possible driver’s license suspension and a hefty fine, money which could otherwise be used on gifts," White said in a news release. "Remember, if you don’t belong there, don’t park there.”

Drivers caught misusing a disability placard may face a six-month suspension of their driver's license and a $600 fine. Repeat offenders could face a one-year suspension, increased fines or possible revocation of their license.