UNITED WAY OF MCLEAN COUNTY

Sebastian named Volunteer of the Year by Women United of McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The United Way of McLean County-Women United has recognized Felicitas Sebastian with this year's Phil Covey Memorial “Volunteer of the Year” Award.

The award was presented during a dinner and awards ceremony on Wednesday night at the Doubletree Hotel & Conference Center. As part of the honor, the United Way presented a monetary gift to ExtraOrdinary Women, where Sebastian co-founded and served.

The ExtraOrdinary Women Project recognizes the quiet efforts, tenacity and perseverance of those who identify as women in McLean County by sharing their stories in the spirit of celebration and with the aim of inspiring others, according to a news release from the United Way.

Nominees for this year’s award were also recognized at the dinner. They included Lynda Arnold with Faith in Action, Chris Ayers with The Salvation Army and Paula Hardy with The Baby Fold.

The Volunteer of the Year Award was established in 1995 in memory of Phillip Covey, the son of longtime United Way of McLean County supporter Harold Covey, to recognize a human service agency and their nominated volunteer for outstanding work in the community. The award recipient was chosen based on criteria such as how the volunteer has changed the lives of their clients, how they have exhibited passion and expertise in their work for the agency, and how the volunteer has been critical to implementing the agency’s mission.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

