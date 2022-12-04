School Street closure planned in Normal

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
NORMAL — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, School Street will be closed between Raab Road and the southern entrance of Constitution Trail Centre.

The closure is for the delivery and installation of water system equipment, according to a news release from the Town of Normal. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.

The closure is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Alan Alward at 309-454-9572 or see a map of the road closure at arcg.is/Gfye.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352. Follow Olivia on Twitter: @olivia___jacobs

