School Street closure planned in Normal

NORMAL — Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, School Street will be closed between Raab Road and the southern entrance of Constitution Trail Centre.
The closure is for the delivery and installation of water system equipment, according to a news release from the Town of Normal. Drivers are urged to use caution when traveling through the area.
The closure is expected to be completed by the end of the day Friday, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Alan Alward at 309-454-9572 or see a map of the road closure at arcg.is/Gfye.
Signs, sights along Constitution Trail
070521-blm-loc-2explore
People walk along Constitution Trail close to Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal on Thursday.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-1explore
Cyclists pass a sign with the Preamble along Constitution Trail on Thursday, next to Rosa Parks Commons.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-3explore
Wildflowers surround a copy of the Bill of Rights along Constitution Trail across from Connie Link Amphitheatre in Normal on Thursday.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-4explore
A copy of the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution is displayed along Constitution Trail, just south of Raab Road at Rosa Parks Commons in Normal on Friday.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-5explore
A cyclist crosses over Linden Street in Normal on Thursday on a bridge that is part of Constitution Trail.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-6explore
The Route 66 Bike Route in the Shirley-Funks Grove area crosses Old Route 66 at several well-marked spots.
Lenore Sobota
070521-blm-loc-7explore
A shelter along the Route 66 Bike Route near Shirley offers a pleasant place to picnic.
Lenore Sobota
Contact Olivia Jacobs at 309-820-3352.
