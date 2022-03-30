Schnucks stores collecting personal care donations

BLOOMINGTON — All Schnucks grocery store locations will be hosting a personal care item drive from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

A total of 112 Schnucks stores across the Midwest will be participating in partnership with each store's local food pantry partner.

Volunteers from these organizations and Schnucks team members will collect hygiene and toiletry items at the entrances and exits of each store to benefit those in need.

Most needed items include disposable diapers, baby wipes, soap, shampoo and conditioner, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrush, floss, feminine hygiene products, razors and shaving cream.

Local stores participating include the Schnucks in Bloomington, 1701 E. Empire St., and in Normal, 1750 Bradford Lane.

After the drive, donations will continue to be accepted through April 16 in a designated collection bin at each location.

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352. Reach out with questions.

