Schnucks and The Salvation Army partner for the holidays

BLOOMINGTON — Schnucks Markets, Inc. is partnering once again with The Salvation Army for the holiday season.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 9 through Wednesday, Nov. 23, customers can donate to The Salvation Army by choosing to "round up" their purchases to the nearest dollar. The customers who use self-checkouts may choose a $1, $3 or $5 "scan and give" option. Schnucks Rewards members can also donate their rewards to The Salvation Army, as part of the Donate Your Rewards program.

All of the proceeds from the round-up donations will support The Salvation Army in the communities in which the money is donated. Schnucks and its customers donated $266,000 to The Salvation Army in 2021 as part of the campaign.

After the round-up, Schnucks will welcome back The Salvation Army's bell ringers and their red kettles starting Friday, Nov. 25 through Christmas Eve. Bell ringers will return to all Schnucks stores from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.