Scattered damage reported after 'unusual' fall storm in Central Illinois

LINCOLN — Reports of storm damage were scattered across Central Illinois after heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the region Saturday and Sunday.

“This was a pretty unusual storm system for this time of year,” said Matt Barnes, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at Lincoln. “This storm would be more typical for April or May rather than October.”

The size and severity of the storm with high winds and rainfall totals are more reminiscent of a spring storm, but the damage was not severe in McLean County and surrounding counties, Barnes said Monday.

Two periods of rain, late Saturday into early Sunday and late Sunday afternoon into the evening, dropped 2 to 4 inches of precipitation across much of Central Illinois, but “there were some pockets where it was even heavier, with 4 to 6 inches,” Barnes said.

Downs saw the highest totals in McLean County with 3.32 inches of rain in 24 hours, ending Monday morning, according to the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network, which uses trained civilian weather spotters.

Measurements in Bloomington-Normal ranged from 2.07 inches on the northeast edge to 2.82 inches in the area of Hershey and General Electric roads. Measurements in the central part of Normal are around 2.25 inches, while downtown Bloomington was closer to 2.75 inches.

Just east of McLean County, the Gibson City area had about 3.1 inches. In Woodford County, 2.33 inches were reported in Congerville.

Sunday’s late rain brought more powerful thunderstorms with strong winds capable of causing damage. No tornadoes have been confirmed from these storms, only straight line winds.

The highest wind gusts reported the area were moving 56 mph on Sunday at the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, Barnes said.

According to the National Weather Service, downed trees and power lines were reported in Downs, Stanford and Bloomington on Sunday. One report states a “large healthy tree” was uprooted and fell on a metal shed in Bloomington.

“The most prominent damage that we’ve seen thus far was west of Springfield in the Jacksonville area,” where strong winds brought down several trees, causing damage to a church building, Barnes said.

Elsewhere in Illinois, a suspected tornado was reported in Chester on Sunday. It was believed to have started in St. Mary, Missouri, southeast of St. Louis, before crossing the Mississippi River.

Minimal flooding was reported in the McLean County area, though Barnes notes fallen leaves could have caused localized urban flooding as storm drains were blocked.

The Mackinaw River is expected to crest at 10.5 feet early Tuesday, below the 13-foot flood stage.

A flood warning is in effect for the Illinois River, affecting Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties. The river was at 12.4 feet Monday morning but is forecast to rise above the 18-foot flood stage by Wednesday evening and crest at 20.5 feet Saturday morning.

Areas south of Peoria are expected to be affected by the Illinois River rising, as well.

More severe effects were reported in southwestern Illinois and into eastern Missouri, where the storms caused flooding around tributaries and in low-lying areas. The weather service is sending survey teams into those areas to confirm whether they were hit by tornadoes, meteorologist Jared Maples told The Associated Press on Monday.

The severe weather in the Midwest came as a powerful storm barreled toward Southern California, flooding highways, toppling trees and causing mud flows in areas burned bare by recent fires across the northern part of the state. Drenching showers and strong winds accompanied the storm.

In Central Illinois, cloudy skies remained Monday, with some drizzle and chilly temperatures not exceeding the low 50s.

Barnes said the storm system has left the area, having moved “well off to the east.” Tuesday and Wednesday will be calm and “nothing major is forecast for the foreseeable future.”

The Pantagraph's Connor Wood and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

