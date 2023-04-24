BLOOMINGTON — The Saturdays on the Square concert series is set to return to downtown Bloomington this summer.

Pantagraph Media and The Castle Theatre, in partnership with the City of Bloomington, first launched the concert series in 2021. It brings free live music to Museum Square, with the stage located at North Main and East Jefferson streets.

This year's lineup includes:

June 10: Hairbangers Ball

July 15: Dan Hubbard; Kayla Brown

Aug. 5: Rod Tuffcurls and The Bench Press

Aug. 26: Chicago Farmer and The Field Notes

Music will begin at 7 p.m. on concert nights.

New to the series this year will be the addition of food trucks, which are set to open an hour before the performances, organizers said.

"We are so happy to be able to bring this free concert series back to the Museum Square in downtown Bloomington," said Jonell Kehias, regional advertising/marketing director for Pantagraph Media.

"Once again, the Castle Theatre has lined up some popular musical acts, and we are grateful for the support of our many sponsors and the partnership with the city of Bloomington.

"Downtown Bloomington has so much going on all the time, from First Fridays, to the Farmers’ Market to the many art galleries, restaurants, bars, boutiques and shops. Saturdays on the Square gives people another reason to experience our vibrant downtown."

This story will be updated.

