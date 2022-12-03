Santa Claus spreads holiday spirit in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The Twin Cities were tinseled Saturday with merry tidings and a jolly “ho, ho, ho!”

Santa Claus made the rounds in Bloomington and Normal, starting with a morning parade down Main Street through both municipalities, followed by an afternoon promenade through uptown Normal.

With a red suit and a long, white beard, Mr. Claus kept himself warm in 20-degree weather during his visit. Dozens of families bundled up as well, and didn’t let the cold dampen their holiday spirits.

Cintia Arias and her 5-year-old daughter Ivani Jacinto, both of Normal, got a front spot at the start of the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees Holiday Parade, which stepped off near Kingsley Junior High School.

The mother said her daughter loves Christmas parades, and they attended last year’s parade in Farmer City. Jacinto said her favorite part of the holiday is: “Candy!”

Specifically, lollipops are her favorite treats. The Normal child also likes to put up the Christmas tree; her mother said they did it before Thanksgiving.

“She was asking every day,” said Arias.

And when Santa passed by the two in a big red fire truck, Jacinto did her happy dance.

Also near the start of the parade were the Mohammed Shriners Tin Lizzie Patrol, who were led by parade party marshal Mike Fowler.

He said they drive a 6.5 horsepower engine, and they do 20 parades a year to collect donations for Shriners’ hospitals in Chicago and St. Louis.

Fowler said their next stop on Saturday was an afternoon parade in Minier.

Running their motorized units around in circles and doing other antics for kids “is what it’s all about,” said Fowler, of Normal.

Mother Kelly Brummond drove from Mayville, Wisconsin, to visit her grandma in the Twin Cities. She came to the parade step-off with her husband and three daughters, Kendalynn Brummond, 7, Kymbree Brummond, 5, and Kaisley Brummond, 3.

Kendalynn said the best part of Christmas is getting presents and spending time with her family. Kymbree said her favorite part is putting up the Christmas tree.

Kaisley said she’s wishing for a Barbie doll present. And, her favorite treat is a rainbow candy cane.

Bloomington’s Aaron Rathbun arrived to the Jaycees parade start with his wife, Briana Rathbun, and two sons, 3-year-old Miles Rathbun and 1-year-old Blake Rathbun.

The father said they showed up an hour early at 9 a.m. Mr. Rathbun also said they hesitated going because of the temperature, but thought they’d still have fun anyway.

After the parade, he said they planned on going to a Christmas sing-along at the Little Jewels Learning Center, and to visit Santa.

The dad said the parade helped them gear up for the day.

Andi Whalen, secretary for the Bloomington-Normal Jaycees, said entries were down a bit this year, but that’s been the nature of everything after COVID.

“We're rebuilding, but it was a great turnout,” she said. “We had tons of really cool floats and I'm very pleased with how it went.”

The theme this year was "Season's Eatings: A Gingerbread Affair." Winning float parties included the Copper Steampunk Society, earning "most creative float" with a mechanized icing machine; Friends of Bloomington-Normal Lacrosse, taking "best themed," and Feese Homes and Keller Williams Revolution getting the judge’s pick.

Whalen said Jan Lancaster, owner of The Bistro, was this year’s grand marshal.

“She is just fabulous,” she said, “for every reason under the sun, she is just wonderful.”

Whalen said the Jaycees' next project is an Easter egg hunt. She also invited those ages 18 to 40 to join the organization.

Whalen said it’s “so fabulous” that people were making the parade part of their holiday traditions.

That includes Christine Rokos, who returned to the parade with her 1-year-old daughter Madison Rokos and 4-year-old son Jack Rokos. They picked a spot near the end of the parade in downtown Bloomington.

The Normal mother said her kids love seeing Santa Claus. Her husband, Luke Rokos, said it’s not every day you get to see a parade.

Madison Rokos said her favorite candy she got was Starbursts, and she is asking Santa for roller skates.

Mrs. Rokos said their other tradition is to get together with their family and neighbors to watch and cheer on the sunset.

Ellsworth’s Teresa Benjamin went to the parade with her Normal grandson Alfonso Gosalbez, 5. Benjamin said it was his first parade with Santa Claus.

She said Alfonso loves firetrucks and knows firefighters work very hard.

Gosalbez said he wants a Pikachu doll for Christmas, and a binder.

In early afternoon, Santa made a splendid entrance into uptown Normal, with musical support from the University High School Marching Pioneers.

Mr. Claus told The Pantagraph he enjoys being Santa Claus in a big way, and in a big town that he loves. He’s also thankful he gets to give gifts.

“I know the elves are working extra hard,” he said, noting he’ll get to everyone’s home on time for Christmas.

Madi Threewit brought her son Lincoln, 3, and daughter Demi Threewit, 2, to Santa’s cabin at the Uptown Station plaza. She said Santa “booped” Demi on the nose, after she had been face-painted as an “Ice Queen.”

It was an amazing visit with Santa, the mother said.

Lincoln Threewit, with his face painted as Rudolph the Reindeer, said he asked Santa for a toy kitchen.

That way, he can make his mother eggs for breakfast, his mother joked.