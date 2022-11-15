Santa Claus is coming to (Up)town 🎅

NORMAL — Santa's Station is returning to Uptown Normal for this holiday season in December.
Families and children can visit Santa inside his train depot in the Mark R. Peterson Plaza, near the tracks between Uptown Station and the Children's Discovery Museum.
Visiting Santa is free, but donations are encouraged; the proceeds are distributed to local charities, town officials said.
The grand opening for visits will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. The last day to visit Santa will be Christmas Eve, when he will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
Other dates and times include:
- 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18
- 5 to 7 p.m. on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, 22 and 23
For more information, visit uptownnormal.com/santa.
