Salvation Army shoots for $600K in donations during Christmas Campaign

BLOOMINGTON — After collecting more than $500,000 from its Christmas Campaign last year, the Salvation Army of McLean County is aiming to collect $600,000 this season.

The campaign goal was announced during a Red Kettle Kickoff breakfast at the Hilton Doubletree on Tuesday.

Traditionally, money is raised through the Salvation Army’s red kettles, which will be at 19 locations throughout Bloomington-Normal. However, the Christmas Campaign also offers a variety of online and mail-in donation options.

Major Laura Leisher of the Salvation Army of McLean County said Bloomington-Normal’s red kettle campaign relies on over 3,500 hours of volunteer support to be a success.

“Now more than ever, the Salvation Army needs everyone’s help,” Leisher said. “As the challenge continues, families and individuals in poverty are facing fears: They’re afraid of hunger (and) they’re afraid of eviction.”

Although donors can drop money directly into red kettles, they can also make digital donations through payment services like PayPal and Venmo or text “KETTLE” to 91999 with a specified amount. Online donations can be made at sabloomington.org.

“We’re just amazed at how significant that was,” Salvation Army Major Dan Leisher said. “Before the COVID stuff, we had some online givers but not very many.”

The Christmas Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraiser of the year and is made possible with the assistance of the campaign’s honorary chairman. This year, the distinction went to WJBC personality Scott Miller, who also served as chair last year.

“I’m hoping that you all will do what you can to inspire others to give this season,” Miller said. “The Red Kettle Campaign does great, great things for this community and that’s why I continue to be involved helping as best I can.”

Over the past year, the Salvation Army has provided more than 25,000 meals and more than 20,000 nights of shelter. However, Leisher said, a new challenge began this year with the rising cost of inflation affecting everything people purchase on a daily basis.

Bell ringing kicks off on Wednesday and will run through Christmas Eve.

Donations will go toward a variety of services, including food pantries, comprehensive emergency assistance programs for rent and utility expenses, the Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter and youth programs such as summer camp.