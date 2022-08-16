Salvation Army hosting block party in Bloomington Saturday

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Twin Cities residents are invited to The Salvation Army, 611 W. Washington St. in Bloomington, for a family-friendly block party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Christine Wilson from The Salvation Army said the event will include free food, live music and carnival games, such as toss the ball, corn hole and a duck pond. "It's just floating ducks in a baby pool; the kids pull (the ducks) and get a prize," she said. 

In addition to hotdogs, popcorn, chips and pop, Wilson said she is trying to secure some sweets for the meal as well. "Still trying to source the cotton candy machine," she said, "because we feel very strongly about providing cotton candy."

Several organizations will attend, Wilson said, including Western Avenue Community Center, Mid Central Community Action, the Bloomington Public Library and the Bloomington Police Department. 

"It's really an opportunity for the surrounding community to get to know The Salvation Army and what we have to offer," Wilson said. 

"We've got these programs to send your kids to. We'll feed them and get them out of your hair a little," she added. 

While she does expect nice weather on Saturday, Wilson said there is a contingency plan to hold the party inside their gym, which can still host their bouncy house. 

"It's massive," she said. "It's probably 20 feet by 18 feet and 18 feet high. It's massive. Fits about 15 children at a time."

Contact D. Jack Alkire at (309)820-3275. 

