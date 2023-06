BLOOMINGTON — The Salvation Army of McLean County has announced a new assistant corps officer, Lt. Kaitlin Fullop, for its Bloomington branch.

Fullop, who previously served in St. Charles, takes over on July 2 for Lt. Katherine Reid, who recently transferred to the Danville Salvation Army, the agency said in a statement.

According to the release, Fullop is originally from the New York and New Jersey area, but has been involved with the Salvation Army since she was 6 years old.