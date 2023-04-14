BLOOMINGTON — Mayors in rural McLean County say they don't see benefits for their communities in legislation that would expand the Central Illinois Regional Airport tax base outside of Bloomington-Normal.

During Thursday's McLean County Board meeting, the mayors of Lexington, Carlock and Bellflower spoke in opposition to Senate Bill 684. The legislation, sponsored by Sen. Dave Koehler, D-Peoria, passed the state Senate last month and awaits a vote in the Illinois House.

If signed into law, the bill would establish the Central Illinois Regional Airport Authority and dissolve all previously existing airport authorities within McLean County.

But instead of isolating the airport's tax base to Bloomington-Normal, the bill would expand the taxing area to the county's corporate limits. This could reduce the property tax burden on Bloomington-Normal homeowners, but rural mayors are doubtful that their constituents would see the benefit.

Lexington Mayor Spencer Johansen said there has been no transparency regarding the advancement of this bill.

"We found out about this probably a month ago," Johansen said. "The airport authority at no time reached out to any of the 19 rural mayors that I represent as chairman of the McLean County Mayors Association."

However, this is not the first time the airport has attempted to expand its taxing area.

In 2017, former Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, wrote in a letter to CIRA executive director Carl Olson that he would not advance any legislation expanding the airport's taxing district.

Carlock Village President Rhonda Baer said another new tax on residents will rob McLean County's smaller communities and other local taxing bodies of the opportunity to request additional tax revenue for future services such as road work and emergency services.

She added that any additional tax revenue from visitors will not directly benefit Carlock.

"We will not see the added sales tax, the added hotel tax (and) the added property taxes from businesses and business travelers that come through the Bloomington-Normal airport," Baer said. "Those benefits will be for Bloomington-Normal."

Bellflower Mayor Allen Grussing said his community has three businesses: a grain elevator, a feed plant and FS plant. Without hotels or restaurants, any revenue generated through airport is not coming to Bellflower Grussing said.

As of Tuesday, the bill was assigned to the House's State Government Administration Committee.

The bill's progress can be followed on the Illinois General Assembly's website.

Corrections officers

The McLean County Board also approved two measures incentivizing the recruitment of corrections officers, part of an effort to address staff shortages that forced the sheriff's office to send local jail inmates to another county.

One incentive awards $500 to any corrections officer or staff member that recruits a new corrections officer who completes his or her field training. Should that new recruit finish his or her one-year probationary period, the recruiter would receive an additional $1,500.

A $2,000 loyalty bonus also would be awarded to any corrections officer hired in 2023 who finishes his or her probationary period. These incentives run until the end of the year.

The second measure allows part-time corrections officers to accept shifts that full-time, unionized officers are unwilling to take.

As part of the consent agenda, the county board also approved a contract between the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 176 and the county's corrections officers and sergeants.

McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane some of the most significant changes were to the sick leave policy so it is more in line with the rest of the county.

"There was, most importantly, a 5% increase in pay for 2021, a 4% increase in 2022, 4% in (2023), 3.5% in (2024) and 3% in 2025," Lane said. "It's a little different in that usually our contracts are three-year contracts but because this one took a while to get settled, it was good to have a five-year contract."

These pay changes will be retroactive for current employees.

