Rural McLean County Board candidates address essential resources

BLOOMINGTON — Tax resources, law enforcement and mental health services were some of the key issues identified by McLean County Board candidates in rural communities outside of Bloomington-Normal.

Four candidates are vying for two open seats in the first district, which covers the northern portion of the county.

Board member Catherine Metsker said the county's top priority is the people it serves and analyzing all tax sources to meet public needs is critical to this.

"These tax monies must ensure the public entities run smoothly and accomplish the stated goals," said Metsker, a Republican. "The McLean County budget allocations should represent the needs of our citizens while being prudent with the taxes paid by our citizens."

She added that new commerce requires quality affordable housing and although new development seems to focus on Bloomington-Normal, aiding smaller, rural communities with development could provide lower cost of living and improved safety.

Towanda farmer Adam Reeves, who is running as a Republican, said the county's number one issue is public safety and supporting the McLean County Sheriff's Office and local police to try and maintain order in communities.

"Everything involves them," Reeves said.

Janis Hollins, a business administrative associate at Illinois State University, is running as a Democrat and said she feels that the biggest issue facing McLean County residents is relative depending on which residents you ask.

"I would say there are a multitude of issues facing McLean County residents and many things McLean County is lacking," Hollins said. "The question becomes, for me, what are SMART goals for the county as a whole, both short term and long term, creating and implementing strategy (and) remembering we are elected representatives by and for the people."

Marcia Beaman, the other Democratic candidate running in the first district, did not immediately respond to questions submitted to each county board member.

The second district, which covers the southeast portion of the county, is uncontested since there are no Democratic candidates. Board members Bill Friedrich and James Soeldner are the two GOP candidates who received the most votes in the June primary.

In the third district, which spans the western portion of the county, Democrat Fay Freeman-Smith said the county's biggest issue is how to make resources available and accessible to residents in need.

Since 2021, Freeman-Smith said she has proposed the creation of a central, collaborative hub for all county mental health services including agencies, organizations and private practices to provide quick and seamless access to all levels of service.

"Coming out of the pandemic, people are stressed, facing uncertain economic futures and dealing with the demands of a constantly changing world," Freeman-Smith said. "We're seeing an increased need for mental health services throughout the county, including among children, and a need to care for the helpers and those providing these much needed services."

The third district's two other candidates, Republicans George Wendt and Lyndsay Bloomfield, did not immediately respond to questions sent to county board candidates.

Early voting still is available at the McLean County Government Center, 115 E. Washington St., for voters that live outside of Bloomington. It is open for early voting between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through Nov. 4.

Bloomington voters can cast their ballots at the Bloomington Election Commission office, 121 N. Main St. from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.