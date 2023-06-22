BLOOMINGTON — Registration is now open for the Miles of Possibility Route 66 Conference coming to Bloomington this October.

This year's event, themed "The Great American Road Trip," features four keynote speakers and and three "lunch and learn" sessions Oct. 19-21, according to an announcement Wednesday.

The four presentations include:

"Beyond Nostalgia and Neon: The Voices of Route 66," by Evan Stern of Austin, Texas;

"In the Beginning: Dawn of the Great American Road Trip," from Jim Hinckley of Kingsman, Arizona;

"Roadside Food and Mother Road Travelers," by T. Lindsay Baker of Texas;

"Post-pandemic Route 66," by Marian Pavel of Bratislava, Slovakia.

The three lunches will focus on tourism along Route 66, including the first and last 100 miles in Illinois and a look at the Route 66 centennial coming in 2026.

Registration is open at eventbrite.com/e/8th-annual-miles-of-possibility-route-66-conference-tickets-488807033997.

Tickets are $100 if purchased before Oct. 1 and $125 if purchased afterward.

More information can be found at route66milesofpossibility.com.

