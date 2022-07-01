Rosemary Parker of LeRoy honored as 'ExtraOrdinary Woman'

BLOOMINGTON — A LeRoy woman has been designated as one of McLean County’s “ExtraOrdinary Women” of 2022.

Rosemary Parker, 79, president of the Living Well United Senior Center, a member of the Mercy Ministries board, the J.T. Crumbaugh Library Board of Trustees and several other organizations, was presented with the honor Thursday in Normal.

A press release from the ExtraOrdinary Women Project said it recognizes the quiet efforts, tenacity and perseverance of women in McLean County by telling their stories in hopes of inspiring others. Additionally, the statement comments these women are “the unsung heroes in their circles of families, friends and colleagues.” Candice Byrd was announced in March as the first ExtraOrdinary Woman of 2022.

When Parker sees a need, the statement said, she finds a solution. And, her drive, empathy and ability to bring others together will continue to influence the future of eastern McLean County.

Parker's work ethic began to be forged at 8 years old, EOW said, as Parker helped her father stock shelves and stamp candy bars at the grocery store he bought in 1948 in Lincoln. Parker told EOW the whole family helped at the store, and her dad would help those in need of financial assistance when buying groceries.

“He’d say a benefactor was helping out, but he was the benefactor,” said Parker. “That taught me a lot about giving back.”

Her mother was patient and faithful, she added, and never raised her voice. She read to her children nightly, even after they learned to read.

Parker graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1960 and studied elementary education at Illinois State University. There, she started dating Jim Parker, and they married in 1964.

Parker taught third grade in LeRoy after graduation, then switched to kindergarten while raising two young girls. She worked half-days until the two, now named Staci Riddle and Deborah Klamrzynski, entered kindergarten. Parker later taught reading, writing and math, and served as a student counselor and assistant in the 1980s. She said in the release that her students' “light bulb” moments inspired her, as their new ideas clicked into place.

“You can see them bloom and gain confidence before your very eyes,” she said.

While teaching full time and raising her girls, Parker’s mother, Eva, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The EOW statement said her children stepped up around the house to lighten the burden of caring for parents that were a 45-minute drive away in Lincoln. Eva would later be moved to a memory care unit in LeRoy.

“Through all this, I realized I was resilient and strong,” said Parker to EOW. "I discovered an inner strength I didn’t know existed within me. I grew in confidence and became increasingly bold, enabling me to tackle my obstacles.”

Parker continues to work on a project uniting food banks, churches, the LeRoy School Life Skills Class and the Living Well center. She led the creation of a healthy recipe book that uses ingredients usually found at the food pantry. Along with other seniors, the release said they take inventory, coordinate food drives, and assemble unprepared meals for distribution.

As part of Faith in Action, Parker contacts residents of small communities in need of transportation to medical appointments. She also said to EOW that she worked with a prayer group to coordinate gifts and visits to a senior woman who rarely left the house.

With the help of nominator Barb Whiteman, Parker established The Support Squad in memory of her mother and father. Knowing the toll it takes on people caring for people with Alzheimer’s or dementia, Parker said caregivers can drop off a loved one with them for some respite.

She said in the release her father was overwhelmed at times and resorted to bringing Eva into the emergency room. Parker said she hopes to support caregivers by providing them a small break.

Whiteman said in the release that it’s hard to find someone in the rural communities who doesn’t know and love Parker.

“So many have been positively influenced, inspired and encouraged by (Parker),” said Whiteman. “She works so quietly behind the scenes, it’s as if she makes magic happen. In reality, she is sacrificing hours of time and tons of energy... Rosemary is always working for the greater good of others, and our communities benefit from her tenacity.”

The next ExtraOrdinary Woman honoree will be announced Sept. 30. To nominate someone, go to www.theextraordinarywomenprojectbn.org or email extraordinarywomenBN@gmail.com.

