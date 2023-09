BLOOMINGTON — Police responded Monday afternoon to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Main and Locust streets in Bloomington.

Bloomington police and fire responded at approximately 2:30 p.m., and traffic was diverted as they worked to clear the scene.

It was not clear whether anyone was injured. A spokesperson for the Bloomington Police Department and the Bloomington Fire Department could not immediately be reached to provide more information.

According to a Pantagraph reporter at the scene, the incident involved two sport utility vehicles, one of which had been flipped onto its roof. First responders cleared the scene, with both vehicles having been towed away, within roughly 45 minutes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

