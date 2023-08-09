NORMAL — Roger Schmidgall, a State Farm retiree and Rotarian who has been active in promoting intercultural understanding and Christian fellowship, has been named Normal's 2023 Citizen of the Year.

"On many occasions, I've personally witnessed this person's compassion for all, commitment to building up others and a desire to create strong relationships," said Normal Mayor Chris Koos in preparing to announce the honoree at the town's Appreciation Reception on Wednesday at the University Galleries near Uptown Circle.

"It's my honor to recognize this person tonight for his positive impact and dedication to creating a welcoming community that is attentive to all. He exemplifies a lifelong effort and support to the underserved populations locally, nationally and internationally."

Schmidgall, a member of Normal's Sunset Rotary Club, has served as club president and pursues the Rotary mission of "providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill and peace."

In that vein, he served as the Bloomington-Normal coordinator for Friends Forever International, which hosts groups of Palestinian and Israeli youths traveling together to build relationships and cultivate an understanding among their peoples.

Schmidgall also travels internationally on humanitarian and faith missions and has been to Pakistan, China, Japan, Lebanon and several Latin American and Caribbean countries, including Honduras and Trinidad.

The town said Schmidgall also advises community leaders on what it means to be a welcoming, sustainable and productive community where all individuals can thrive.

"I think we have a ways to go to overcome some prejudices about Muslims in particular and the value that they can add to our communities, too," Schmidgall said.

Noting Friends Forever has hosted groups of 10 teenagers annually since about 2012, Schmidgall said, "Many of them tend to grow up in a closed community where they don't get to meet other teens from the other community, so every year brought up some friction between the groups and their perspectives on the world and their own nation and they could work through it."

Schmidgall said he worked last year to help some refugees from Afghanistan with transportation, housing and employment during their short stay here. The community can do more, he added.

"I think refugees are obviously in need throughout the country and we are a rich community," Schmidgall said. "We have lots to offer and as big cities fill up and are at capacity with refugees and immigrants, a smaller community like ours have an opportunity and a responsibility to step forward."

Schmidgall said he hopes to visit his grandson in New Mexico and continue his volunteer work with BibleTelling, a nonprofit Christian organization that helps people learn the stories of the Bible in simplified English so they can share them.

The group takes people on weeklong trips to Israel and Jordan, and in October they will go to Turkey, Greece and Rome, so people can see where these stories happened.

"It's just a unique way to have a deeper experience of our Christian faith ... to see the land and experience the culture and the stories," he said.

As for the younger generation, Schmidgall said he encourages young people to consider a service club where they can work with friends to encourage them and feel that they are not just doing it for themselves.

"I think if we value the community where we live, it's just natural to give back in whatever little ways we can, and it takes a team," he added.

