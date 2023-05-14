NORMAL — A lane reduction is planned beginning Monday on Main Street between Beaufort Street and College Avenue as Normal crews begin a water main replacement project.

The lane reduction will remain in effect through the end of the project, which is expected to be done by the end of the year, weather permitting.

All local access will be maintained during this time, but periodic interruptions may occur due to trucks and heavy equipment needed for the project.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be found at arcg.is/10590W0.

Beginning Tuesday, there also will be a road closure on Beaufort Street between Main and University streets for a water main replacement.

Access will be maintained for local traffic only. Both westbound lanes will be closed to through traffic just after the McDonald’s entrance. One eastbound lane will remain open.

The work is expected to be completed by end of day on Friday, weather permitting.

A map spotlight of the road closure can be found at arcg.is/10eHuj.

Over 100 dash colors at Bloomington 'Holi Moli' festival FESTIVAL OF COLORS 040923-blm-loc-2holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-3holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-4holi.JPG 040923-blm-loc-5holi.JPG