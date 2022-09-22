Roads closed Saturday for uptown Normal events

NORMAL — Some streets and parking areas in uptown Normal will be closed Saturday due to two events occurring in the area: the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Day of Play and the Medici Oktoberfest.

The following areas will be signed "no parking" after 2 a.m. Saturday and closed starting at 5 a.m.:

Uptown Circle

East Beaufort Street, from Linden Street to Uptown Circle

Constitution Boulevard, from College Avenue to Uptown Circle

West North Street, from Uptown Circle to halfway through the 200 block

These areas are expected to reopen to traffic as soon as safely possible following each event (estimated around 4:30 p.m. everywhere except North Street, which is estimated around 11:30 p.m.).

The Day of Play, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along East Beaufort Street, will provide free opportunities for children and their parents and caregivers to come together to play and learn.

Medici Oktoberfest will take place from 4-10 p.m. along North Street, featuring Oktoberfest brews, authentic German fare, live entertainment, Oktoberfest merchandise and Redbird student athletes. The event will benefit the Normal Rotary Club.