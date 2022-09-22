 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roads closed Saturday for uptown Normal events

NORMAL — Some streets and parking areas in uptown Normal will be closed Saturday due to two events occurring in the area: the Children’s Discovery Museum’s Day of Play and the Medici Oktoberfest.

The following areas will be signed "no parking" after 2 a.m. Saturday and closed starting at 5 a.m.:

  • Uptown Circle
  • East Beaufort Street, from Linden Street to Uptown Circle
  • Constitution Boulevard, from College Avenue to Uptown Circle
  • West North Street, from Uptown Circle to halfway through the 200 block

These areas are expected to reopen to traffic as soon as safely possible following each event (estimated around 4:30 p.m. everywhere except North Street, which is estimated around 11:30 p.m.).

The Day of Play, taking place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday along East Beaufort Street, will provide free opportunities for children and their parents and caregivers to come together to play and learn. 

Medici Oktoberfest will take place from 4-10 p.m. along North Street, featuring Oktoberfest brews, authentic German fare, live entertainment, Oktoberfest merchandise and Redbird student athletes. The event will benefit the Normal Rotary Club.

Contact Robyn Skaggs at robyn.skaggs@lee.net or 309-820-3244.

