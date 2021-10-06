Roads closed in Normal this weekend for Sugar Creek Arts Festival

 Skip to main content
NORMAL — The Sugar Creek Arts Festival, set for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, will require several street closures.

"No Parking" signs will be posted at 2 a.m. Friday on Constitution Boulevard and at noon on the following streets and parking lots. They will all close at 2 p.m.

  • East Beaufort Avenue from Linden Avenue to Uptown Circle
  • Uptown Circle
  • Constitution Boulevard from College Avenue to Uptown Circle
  • North Street from Uptown Circle to Fell Avenue
  • Broadway Avenue from Sgt. Joshua Rodgers Post Office to the alley
  • West Beaufort from Uptown Circle to the Uptown Station parking deck
  • Trail East and Trail West parking lots as marked
  • Constitution Trail from Linden Street to Mulberry Street
Streets and parking lots will reopen at 6 p.m. Sunday. 

Parking at the College Avenue deck will be free during the event. Accessible parking spots have been relocated in both the Trail East parking lot and on Broadway, next to the existing areas. Other event parking is available at the Parkinson lots.

The Sugar Creek Arts Festival is a juried show of fine art and fine craft featuring 130 exhibitors from across the nation in a variety of disciplines.

Call 309-454-9595 for more information. A map of the road closures can also be found online

Contact Olivia Jacobs at (309)-820-3352.

